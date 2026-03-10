A post shared by Aditya Kondawar, Partner and Vice President at Complete Circle Capital, has sparked discussion online about the stark differences in workplace expectations between India and Europe. His account of a conversation with an IT professional highlighted how work culture can vary dramatically even within the same company.

The anecdote, shared on the social media platform X, described how the employee experienced two very different professional environments while working for the same organisation in India and later in Germany.

“Met an IT professional, he was working in India before. The managers encouraged him to work 24*7 and on Weekends too,” Kondawar posted on X.

Different expectations across geographies

According to Kondawar, the tech professional had become accustomed to a culture where working beyond office hours, including weekends, was often encouraged while he was based in India. Such expectations, he noted, are not uncommon in certain fast-paced sectors where employees often feel pressure to remain constantly available.

However, the situation changed significantly after the employee moved to the company’s office in Germany. The professional reportedly found the work environment there far more protective of personal time and work-life balance.

“Now he is in Germany, he replied to an email on a weekend. His manager pulled him up and scolded him for replying to a work email on a weekend,” wrote Kondawar.

Reflecting on the experience, Kondawar pointed out that the difference in work culture was striking as the employee was part of the same organisation.

“He says work cultures in same company but different geographies is poles apart!”

Social media users weigh in

The post quickly attracted attention online, with many users discussing how workplace norms differ across regions. Several commenters noted that attitudes towards overtime, productivity, and employee well-being often vary depending on labour practices and cultural expectations.

One user argued that the contrast goes beyond working hours and reflects deeper economic and management philosophies.

“The contrast isn’t just about hours; it’s about the cost of labor. In India, many firms treat human capital as an infinite, low-cost resource to solve every delay. Germany prices it differently. They view weekend work as a management failure that erodes long-term output. High-output cultures protect their downtime to ensure Monday is productive. Don’t mistake activity for progress.”

Another commenter emphasised that such variations are common across multinational organisations operating in different parts of the world.

“Work culture really does vary a lot by geography.

Same company, same role, completely different expectations about boundaries and personal time.”

The discussion has since resonated with many professionals who have worked across international offices, highlighting how workplace culture can shift significantly depending on location and management style.