After over 17 years in the United States, an NRI man thought he had built a settled life, a stable career in the semiconductor industry, a home in Austin, and two school-going children growing up as Americans. But in 2025, he made what he calls a “now-or-never” decision: moving back to India with his family.

In a candid conversation on the Desi Return podcast, Tamil Nadu native Selva Swamir Natan opened up about the emotional and practical realities of returning home after nearly two decades abroad.

Selva first moved to the US in 2008 as a student in Ohio, later building a career in supply chain within the semiconductor sector. Over the years, he and his wife raised two children while navigating job migrations from California to the Midwest and eventually Texas. The thought of returning to India was always in the background, but it became urgent as their children approached middle school.

“Many friends told us they missed the boat,” he said, referring to families who delayed moving back until their children were in high school or college. “We didn’t want to be in that situation,” he added.

‘There is parental guilt’: Selva on moving back to India

The couple spent a year planning the transition. Financially, it meant accepting a pay cut and becoming an India-based employee through an internal transfer. Emotionally, it meant uprooting their children from a familiar system. “There is parental guilt,” Selva admitted. “Everything was going well there.”

To reduce risk, the family moved first while he continued as a US employee for six months, keeping their American home on rent as a backup plan. If things didn’t work out, they could return before the US school year began.

The initial months in Bengaluru were challenging, from traffic and school adjustments to setting up basics like bank accounts and digital payments. His children had to adapt to uniforms, stricter classroom etiquette, and a different academic structure. “First year was about survival,” he said.

‘I’m grateful for what the US gave us’

There were emotional moments too, including breaking down quietly during one of his flights. “I’m grateful for what the US gave us,” he reflected.

Today, while the family still misses parts of American life, Selva says they believe they made the right call. “Don’t search for the US in India or India in the US,” he advised. “Both countries are great in their own way. You just have to embrace where you are.”