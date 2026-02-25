India is often seen as a society built on strong moral values and traditional relationships. Marriage continues to be a central institution, with recent estimates by Geo Factbook stating that about 71.94 percent of Indians are currently married. Public conversations around relationships still focus on tradition, family approval and social reputation.

However, behind this image, dating platforms meant specifically for married people are growing in India, pointing to a change in how relationships are lived privately. The contrast between public morality and private choices has become a topic of debate, especially after a LinkedIn post by startup founder Ayushman Kapoor explained the trend.

Kapoor wrote, “There are apps built exclusively for EXTRA-MARITAL AFFAIRS. Yes — just for married people to cheat. And India is one of their largest and fastest growing market.”

He added, “For a country that thrives on moral policing… that lectures couples in parks… that obsesses over ‘log kya kahenge’… this is so ironic.”

Private lives versus public values

India’s social environment often places strong restrictions on dating and relationships before marriage. Public displays of affection are frequently criticised, and young adults may face pressure from families and institutions to maintain a certain image.

Kapoor pointed to this contradiction in his post, saying colleges often take pride in “shaming young adults for holding hands,” while families worry if a young person is “talking to someone.”

At the same time, millions of married individuals appear to be exploring relationships outside marriage through private platforms.

A 2025 YouGov survey conducted for Ashley Madison among more than 13,000 adults reported that 53 percent of Indian respondents admitted to being unfaithful at least once. The figure was among the highest globally, alongside Brazil.

Another 2025 survey conducted by IPSOS for Gleeden found that 48 percent of Indian respondents admitted to cheating on their partners. This was lower than 57 percent reported in 2020, which researchers described as a possible sign of “infidelity fatigue.”

Why some marriages struggle

Kapoor explained that the issue is not simply about modern dating or Western influence, which are often blamed for changing relationship patterns.

“We don’t teach people… how to choose in their partner,” he wrote. “We don’t teach them how to build intimacy… or how to leave with dignity if it’s not working.”

According to him, many people are taught to maintain appearances rather than address problems openly. He wrote that society teaches people to keep everything looking perfect in front of others, leading many to focus on reputation rather than emotional well-being.

“So people perform morality for family and society… and escape their unmet needs inside an app,” he said.

He added that when marriages are built on “pressure, fear, checklists, and timelines,” secrecy can become a way for individuals to cope with dissatisfaction.

Growth beyond big cities

Data from Ashley Madison in June 2025 suggested that interest in extramarital platforms is spread across both large cities and smaller urban centres.

Kanchipuram in Tamil Nadu ranked first in signups and activity, followed by Central Delhi. Delhi-NCR accounted for nine of the top twenty locations, while Mumbai did not feature in the list.

Tier-two cities such as Jaipur and Ghaziabad showed strong growth, indicating that the trend is not limited to major metropolitan areas.