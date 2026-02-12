When you’ve lived in one city for over a decade, the thought of packing up your life and starting somewhere completely new can feel both thrilling and terrifying. For blogger and mom Snow Karnaukh, leaving Vancouver for Dubai was a decision taken not by dissatisfaction but by lifestyle. And as she shared with her followers, the difference has been nothing short of transformative.

But her story isn’t bitter, it’s thoughtful, practical, and full of insight about what life with kids really needs. For Snow, luxury isn’t about fancy cars or big houses. It’s about time, calm, and a city that actually works for families.

‘You can buy back your time in Dubai’: Why Vancouver lost

For Snow, the problem in Vancouver was juggling daily life expenses, though she admitted Canada has some of its breathtaking natural beauty. However, the cost of help, like babysitters and cleaners, is so high that parents often feel exhausted all the time. Finding reliable childcare in Canada, she said, is “like searching for a unicorn.” And long waits for basic services add to the stress.

Dubai, by contrast, made everyday life easier. Services are fast, often digital, and affordable. Snow puts it, “You can actually buy back your time.” And when that happens, mental space returns. “We didn’t move because Canada is bad,” she wrote, “we moved because this lifestyle works better for our family right now.”

I chose family-friendly Dubai over Vancouver

One thing that blew Snow away was how family-friendly Dubai is. In Vancouver, one playground within a kilometer was normal. In Dubai Creek Harbour, creative playgrounds pop up every 100 meters. “It feels like the city was designed with kids in mind,” she wrote in one of her social media post. “Summer heat doesn’t scare me here either,” she added highlighting the abundance of indoor activities—from soft play areas to structured classes—that make life with kids easier.”

Even the airport made a difference with free strollers, separate family passport lines, calm and efficient service. “Dubai made me realise how unfriendly vancover was for families,” she wrote in one of her stories.

Moving to Dubai wasn’t all smooth. Snow, in a string of her Instagram posts, shared the ups and downs of her first month. Coming from Canada, where most rental apartments don’t include appliances or built-in lighting, she had to start from scratch. “The chandeliers… oh, the chandeliers,” she wrote. “Coming from Canada, where half the apartments don’t even have them, this feels like pure luxury.”

But it hasn’t all been easy. Snow admitted there were moments of panic over cultural differences, language barriers in customer service, and adjusting to a faster pace of life.

Eating Out: Quantity vs. experience

Another eye-opening experience was eating out. Many think Dubai is much more expensive than Canada, but Snow’s comparison tells a different story. In Vancouver, portions are huge, and coffee is cheap. In Dubai, meals are lighter, but drinks cost more. The total bill? Almost the same.

“Canada charges you for quantity. Dubai charges you for experience, location, service,” she added. For parents, these little differences make a big impact. After a month, Snow’s family is slowly turning their empty Dubai apartment into a home, piece by piece. From their first dining table to comfortable beds, she savors each small victory.

November marked her first month in Dubai, filled with small but meaningful “firsts.” From buying their first dining table and couch to enjoying chandeliers in every room, her family is slowly turning an empty apartment into a home. Yet it hasn’t been without challenges, from long coffee waits to language barriers, but Snow is embracing each one. “Sometimes we laugh, sometimes we panic, sometimes we miss the comfort of knowing how everything works. But one month in, we’re learning. We’re growing. And we’re doing our best to enjoy this new chapter,” she writes.

Her story isn’t about leaving Canada behind. It’s about finding a life that works for her family, where time, safety, and mental space matter just as much as money.