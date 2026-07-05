A dramatic video showing the Vande Bharat Express entering heavily waterlogged railway tracks in Mumbai has gone viral on social media. This comes as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for the city and neighbouring Raigad following relentless monsoon rain. The weather department warned of very heavy rain, after several parts of Mumbai recorded 250-300 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours, leading to widespread waterlogging and disruption across the city.

Viral Vande Bharat video grabs attention

The viral clip, reportedly filmed near Kanjur Marg, shows the Vande Bharat Express moving steadily through flooded tracks, sending large sprays of water into the air on both sides as it passes. The striking visuals quickly gained traction on social media, with users expressing amazement at the train’s movement through the inundated section while also highlighting the severity of Mumbai’s monsoon conditions.

Majestic Vande Bharat splashing through Mumbai rains 🔥 pic.twitter.com/IwxdtqFHYC — Amitabh Chaudhary (@MithilaWaaala) July 5, 2026

One social media user wrote that the scene was “incredible”, while another urged motorists to slow down on flooded roads where water splashes could pose safety risks.

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IMD forecasts more heavy rain

According to the IMD, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is expected over Konkan and Goa until July 10, Madhya Maharashtra until July 7, Marathwada until July 5, Gujarat until July 8 and Saurashtra and Kutch until July 6.

The weather agency also forecasted isolated to scattered rainfall over Madhya Maharashtra between July 8 and 10, Marathwada from July 6 to 10, Gujarat on July 9 and 10, and Saurashtra and Kutch between July 7 and 10.

Heavy rain disrupts normal life

The intense downpour has caused waterlogging across several parts of Mumbai, disrupting road traffic and affecting daily life. Heavy rain and gusty winds have also led to trees being uprooted in several western suburbs, blocking key roads and slowing vehicular movement.

The current rainfall follows an earlier phase of heavy rains that turned tragic after an 11-year-old student died and several others were injured when a tree collapsed onto a school bus in Chembur during strong winds and rain.

Officials have advised residents to remain indoors unless necessary and follow weather advisories as heavy rainfall is expected to continue over the coming days.

BMC declares holiday for schools and colleges

While Mumbai rains are set to continue on Monday, with IMD issuing an Orange alert for the city, warning of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds. In view of the IMD forecast, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday evening declared a holiday for all government and private schools and colleges on July 6 in the city.