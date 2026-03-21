A video highlighting a common workplace struggle is gaining traction online, with many calling it the “most relatable corporate moment.” The clip shows a man taking a day off from work—not to relax, but to quietly finish pending office tasks without interruptions.

The video was shared on Instagram by the handle ‘.sadhna._’, where it has already crossed over 70,000 views. It quickly sparked conversations among office-goers, especially those working in high-pressure corporate setups.

‘Leave to Work in Peace’ Strikes a Chord

According to the post, the man chose to take leave just to avoid constant pings, meetings, and distractions at work. “Not even kidding, he took leave to work peacefully,” the caption read.

The idea resonated with many users who said they face similar situations in their daily work lives. Several pointed out that meetings and micromanagement often reduce actual productive hours, forcing employees to find alternative ways to complete tasks.

Internet Reacts with Relatable and Funny Takes

As the video spread, social media users flooded the comments section with mixed reactions. While many called it “relatable,” others found the situation both amusing and concerning.

“Understandable. When you are at work and you keep getting pinged and pulled into useless meetings. Taking a holiday helps focus on the pending work,” one user said.

“We are all with you. Favourite holiday is to take leave and do all your work in peace without the team calls.”

Another user wrote, “This is so real. Office is where work gets delayed, not done.”

One comment read, “Corporate life in one video. You need a leave just to actually work.”

A different user added, “Honestly, this feels more productive than a regular workday.”

While the video continues to gain views, it also sheds light on the growing frustration among employees dealing with packed schedules and constant interruptions.

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