Severe thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds caused massive destruction across Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, killing at least 89 people and injuring dozens more. In the middle of the chaos, a disturbing video from the state has gone viral, showing a man “flying” in the air during the storm.

The viral clip, widely shared on social media, reportedly shows the moment strong winds ripped apart a tin shed and carried a man along with it before throwing him into a nearby field.

According to a report by Dainik Jagran, the incident happened in the Bhamora area. The injured man was identified as Nanhe-miyan, a resident of Babiyana village.

Viral video shows intensity of storm

As per the report, Nanhe-miyan had taken shelter at a wedding venue when the weather suddenly became dangerous. Heavy winds and dust storms quickly spread across the area, forcing people to rush for cover.

The report stated that the man tried to hold onto a tin roof structure to protect himself, but the winds were so strong that the entire shed got uprooted.

Jagran reported that the powerful gusts tore off the shed entirely, carrying Nanhe-miyan along with it before throwing him into a nearby field around 300 metres away. He sustained multiple fractures and is currently undergoing treatment, according to the report.

The video triggered strong reactions online, with many users saying the storm was among the worst they had seen.

One user wrote, “Seriously man that storm was something even i was in my car and i got scared bcoz trees were falling down and there was dust everywhere with gusty winds,no visibility on road so i jus stopped my car in a safe place away from trees & traffic and waited for the storm to pass.”

Another commented, “Oh my god this is horrific.”

A dramatic video from UP's Bareilly has surfaced, showing a man being violently tossed several feet into the air by powerful winds during a severe storm. pic.twitter.com/XtieXD0e0L — Harpreet Official (@harpeetsubh) May 14, 2026

Storm kills 89 people across Uttar Pradesh

Officials said the extreme weather affected several districts across the state between morning and late night hours. Most deaths were linked to falling trees, collapsing walls, lightning strikes and storm-related accidents.

According to the state administration, 53 people were injured in different incidents during the storm, while 114 animals also died due to the harsh weather conditions.

Several houses and public structures were damaged as heavy rain and dust storms disrupted normal life across many parts of the state.

The India Meteorological Department had earlier warned about thunderstorms and lightning in north Indian states due to western disturbances and changing weather systems.