Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has shared a personal reflection about his early career choices, revealing that he once disappointed his parents by not pursuing a career in medicine. The remark came during a candid podcast conversation that offered insights into life after politics, leadership, and personal identity.

Speaking up on People by WTF Podcast, hosted by entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath, Sunak opened up about the uncertainty he faces after stepping down from office, describing it as both challenging and unexpectedly liberating.

Life After Power Brings Uncertainty

Reflecting on his transition out of office, Rishi Sunak described the experience as both difficult and deeply public, coming at the end of what he called a gruelling campaign. He noted that, for the first time in his career, he does not have a clear sense of what comes next. “It’s hard. Extremely public. It comes at the end of a grueling campaign. But here’s what’s interesting: for the first time in my career, I don’t know what the next thing is. There’s no predetermined track. No expected milestone. No Google Calendar reminder about what I’m supposed to be doing. And that’s actually exciting,” he said.

Sunak added that his life had always followed a structured path—from finance roles to politics and eventually leading the country—but that clarity has now been replaced by uncertainty. “Now nothing. Which means, for the first time, I have to actually think about what I want. Not what’s next on the progression. What I actually want,” he said.

What Akshata Murty said

Akshata Murty also reflected on the emotional shift that comes with stepping away from such a fast-paced life, saying, “And that’s terrifying. Because the moment you’ve been moving at that pace, that velocity, that purpose—and suddenly you stop. The silence is intense. You have to be very kind to yourself in that space. The person you have to be kindest to first is yourself.”