“All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy,” but Jack, it seems, must also be given time to breathe, move and recharge. This appears to be the mantra guiding French President Emmanuel Macron, who chose an unexpected and refreshingly simple start to his India visit. Before official meetings and tight schedules took over, the French President surprised the Mumbaikars by joining the rush of morning walkers along Mumbai’s iconic Marine Drive, embracing the city at its calmest hour.

French President Macron jogging in Mumbai earlier today https://t.co/GezIuMmzAG pic.twitter.com/p9EiGhmndK — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) February 17, 2026

Just hours after landing in Mumbai, Macron was seen jogging in the city. Dressed in a navy blue athletic T-shirt, black shorts and running shoes, he blended easily into the morning crowd.Security personnel followed at a discreet distance, allowing the moment to feel unguarded.

Regular walkers and joggers continued as usual, some only later realising they had shared the path with the President of France.

Macron’s three day visit

Macron is on a three-day official visit to India. Earlier in the day, PM Narendra Modi extended a warm welcome, indicating the strength and promise of the India–France partnership.

PM Modi wrote on X, “Welcome to India! India looks forward to your visit and to advancing our bilateral ties to new heights. I am confident that our discussions will further strengthen cooperation across sectors and contribute to global progress. See you in Mumbai and later in Delhi, my dear friend @EmmanuelMacron.”

Diplomacy, innovation and the road ahead

Details of the visit were shared by Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs. Speaking to ANI, he said, “There are two aspects to his visit to India this time.” He noted that Macron will hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Modi in Mumbai before travelling to Delhi to attend the AI Impact Summit.

Jaiswal added that discussions will cover the wide and growing cooperation between the two countries, including technology, innovation, education, culture, defence, security and green initiatives. The visit will also feature events celebrating India–France collaboration, along with cultural programmes, including one at the Gateway of India.

Netizens react

