A Bengaluru influencer was confronted by an elderly woman over her outfit during a street photoshoot, sparking a viral debate on moral policing. The now-deleted video of content creator Shriyanshi being scolded for her clothing garnered 1.4 million views before removal, reigniting conversations about personal freedom and public behaviour in India.

The video featured an influencer named Shriyanshi, who was reportedly shooting photos outdoors using natural sunlight when the unexpected incident happened. In the video, she can be seen wearing shorts paired with a full-sleeved T-shirt and long boots.

According to the clip that was earlier shared on Shriyanshi’s Instagram account, she had stepped out onto a road in the city to take some pictures. While she was posing for photographs, an elderly woman walked up to her and started scolding her over the clothes she was wearing. The woman, speaking in the local language, appeared upset and continued lecturing the influencer about her outfit.

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Influencer tries to calm the situation

As the situation developed, Shriyanshi did not argue back. Instead, she tried to calm things down. In the video, she can be seen repeatedly apologising to the elderly woman, seemingly trying to prevent the situation from turning into a bigger confrontation.

Video gets over 1.4 million views

The clip was posted to her Instagram handle and received more than 1.4 million views before being deleted. It has evoked mixed reactions and heated debate among netizens. Several viewers criticised the incident, calling it an example of moral policing and saying people should have the freedom to wear what they want.

At the same time, some people praised Shriyanshi for handling the situation calmly. They said her decision not to argue showed maturity and helped avoid further conflict.

Debate over moral policing in public spaces

The viral moment once again brought attention to the issue of moral policing in public spaces. Similar incidents, where people – especially women – are questioned or criticised over their clothing choices, continue to surface across the country.

The clip also triggered wider discussions online about personal freedom, social norms and how people interact with each other in public spaces in India.

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