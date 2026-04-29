For many Indians, the journey to the United States is tied closely to the idea of the “American dream” better opportunities, global exposure, and a chance to build a life that feels bigger than borders. Taking to social media, an Indian man shared a decision that surprised many.

Regardless of living in what he described as an “interesting area” in the US, he chose to return to India not out of compulsion, but clarity. His story wasn’t about jobs or culture shock. It was about something far more fundamental that is access to healthcare.

Two injuries, two very different experiences

The man recalled two similar incidents: one in India and another in the US. Both involved injuries to his hand, but the way each situation took place couldn’t have been more different. In India, he said the process as seamless. Treatment was immediate, efficient, and relatively stress-free.

But in the US, things took a frustrating turn. He alleged that he had to wait for “over 2 months” just to secure a doctor’s appointment this, for what he described as a “broken bone” that needed medical attention. In the video, he called out the US healthcare system and argued that India offers a far more accessible alternative. The experience, he said, reshaped his priorities and ultimately influenced a life-changing decision.

“Why I (willingly) moved back from the US to India.” That’s how he summed up his journey in a now-viral Instagram post shared by the handle ‘sangym’. Many users resonated with his experience that was shared on Instagram.

Disclaimer: The content in this article is based on a viral social media discussion and is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The financial figures and strategies mentioned are personal to the user and have not been independently verified. This story does not constitute financial advice or an endorsement of any specific investment strategy. Readers are advised to consult a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making financial decisions.

