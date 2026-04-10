A video of a man looking confused and unresponsive went viral on social media, with many people claiming he was under the influence of a so-called “zombie drug.” However, Bengaluru Police have now clarified that this is not true and no drugs were involved in the incident.

After the video started spreading and created panic among locals, police tracked down the man and got him medically examined. In the video, he was seen standing still and not reacting, which led to rumours that a dangerous synthetic drug had reached the city.

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This is really heartbreaking ❤️‍🩹 pic.twitter.com/LPrKhGZfLd — From the Hills of Nagaland. (@Nagaland_India) April 8, 2026

Medical tests rule out drug use

Medical reports later confirmed that there were no narcotic or psychotropic substances found in his body. Instead, doctors found that the man was suffering from arthritis and had taken prescribed painkillers along with alcohol. This combination likely caused his unusual behaviour.

“Tests revealed that he was not under the influence of any synthetic drugs. He had consumed alcohol along with prescribed medication for arthritis and sinus issues, which likely caused the condition seen in the video,” a police officer said.

Police officials said that a team from Bagalur Police Station found the man near Nitte Meenakshi Institute of Technology in Yelahanka. He was then taken for tests to check the claims being made online.

During questioning, it was found that the man had come to Bengaluru about three months ago in search of work and had been staying there since then. The police said the investigation is still ongoing.

Bengaluru police warn against spreading rumours

Authorities also urged people not to share unverified information on social media, as it can create unnecessary fear and harm people’s reputation.

Bengaluru Police added that they have a strict stance against drug abuse and asked citizens to report any suspicious activity directly to them instead of spreading rumours online.

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The term “zombie drug” is not a scientific term. It is often used in media to describe substances that can make a person appear confused, slow, or unaware. In many cases, it refers to Xylazine, a veterinary drug not meant for human use, which can cause such effects.