A viral Instagram reel by content creator Cassy Pereira has sparked widespread discussion online after claiming that a pani puri vendor could earn around Rs 90,000 a month. The video opens with a provocative question: “Does a PaniPuri Wala make more than a B.Com graduate? Let’s find out.”

The social media creator spends an entire day at the stall to understand the business from the inside. He begins with basic prep work, saying he started by “learning and observing how to cut onions, peel potatoes, and make the aloo”, before eventually taking on the tasks independently.

From a nervous start to handling peak-hour rush

As the day advanced, the creator moved on to serving customers. He accepts, “ I am not gonna lie, I was kind of nervous at the beginning, but then I got used to it.” The stall saw a surge in demand during peak hours. “In literally just one hour, 120 puris got over,” he says, highlighting the pace of sales. Even after a short break, the rush continued with creator noting that “the crowd started increasing and increasing and increasing.”

He also spoke about the response from people who recognised him, adding, “I even met a lot of you guys throughout the entire day and the support was just amazing.”

Rs 30 per plate, Rs 90,000 a month: Claim sparks online debate

Based on his observations, the creator underlined a rough earnings estimate. The stall operates between 4 pm and 10 pm, with each plate priced at Rs 30. According to him, the vendor sold around 80 to 100 plates in a day, translating to nearly Rs 3,000 in daily income. Using these calculations, he concluded that the stall could generate about Rs 90,000 per month and approximately Rs 10.8 lakh annually.

The claim quickly triggered a wave of reactions online. While some users admired the business potential, others responded with humour and scepticism.

Comments ranged from “The power of business” to “Best thing about owning a food shop is free food for life.”

Some users compared the earnings with salaried jobs, with one remarking, “More than my CTC.” Others questioned whether the figure represented actual earnings or just top-line revenue. One user wrote, “Rs 90,000 is the revenue in a month. How much was the costs, and remaining profit?” Some were more critical, calling the video ‘ragebating BCom graduates” and joking, “Bro has personal issues with BCOM graduates.” The video ends on a note that has further fuelled its virality: “So share this your B.Com friend. Bye!”

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