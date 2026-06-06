A young street magician in Nainital has bagged a support offer from business tycoon Anand Mahindra after a video of him performing tricks on the roadside went viral on social media.

Mahindra took to X to praise the boy’s talent and said he wanted to help him continue his education as well as his interest in magic. Talking about the child, identified in social media post as Sahil, Mahindra asked the users if he was still performing on the streets of Nainital and made an appeal for help to reach his family. “The boy has a great talent,” Mahindra wrote. He said he wanted to support the child not only with his studies but also with his passion for magic. “Why can’t he be one of the world’s greatest magicians?” he said.

What is in the viral video?

Mahindra was intrigued by the video in which Sahil was seen entertaining a crowd with a series of magic tricks using simple props. The young boy is seen performing illusions with everyday objects including metal bowls, a steel wand and coins and small colored balls.

Sahil keeps the spectators engaged throughout the act with appearing and disappearing of objects as well as interacting confidently with the audience. Viewers online have praised his lively presentation style, humour and confidence.

Yeh ladka bahut talented hai. Kya woh abhi bhi Nainital ki sadkon par kaam kar raha hai? Main na sirf uski padhai mein madad karna chahta hoon, balki jaadu mein uski dilchaspi ko bhi badhava dena chahta hoon. Kyon na woh duniya ke behtareen jaadugaron mein se ek bane? Kya… pic.twitter.com/lju2LokTBj — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 5, 2026

Anand Mahindra reaches out to Sahil’s family

In sharing the video, Mahindra said he wanted to help nurture the talent of the child and support his future. “I want to help not only with his studies but encourage his interest in magic,” he wrote.

The industrialist also urged the users to help him contact Sahil and his parents. “Can someone help me contact him and his parents?” the post read.

The appeal was soon picked up and many users welcomed the offer of Mahindra and hoped that it could create new opportunities for the young performer.

Social media praises the gesture

Several social media users praised Mahindra’s decision, saying it was a chance to change the child’s future. “The diamond has now found its jeweller,” wrote one user while another said it was a good effort that could change the boy’s life.

Many commenters commented on Sahil’s talent and determination. “Now that we have someone to support the youngster, I see a bright future for him,” one user said. “With hard work and proper guidance, this child can achieve great things,” another user expressed confidence.

One particularly emotional reaction focused on a line viewers claimed was said by Sahil in the video: “Bacha hoon, pet ke liye karta hoon.” One social media user reacted to the clip by writing that the remark “hurt like a dagger right in the heart” a sentiment echoed by several others online.