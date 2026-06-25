A dark day is unfolding in Venezuela after two strong back-to-back earthquakes shook the South American country on Wednesday evening local time. At first, a 7.2-magnitude earthquake hit about 160 kilometres west of the capital, Caracas. Less than a minute later, an even more terrifying 7.5-magnitude tremor followed along with dozens of aftershocks, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

Shortly after the two strong earthquakes prompted chaotic scenes in the country, Venezuela’s interim President Delcy Rodriguez addressed the nation on state television, flanked by her brother Jorge, who heads the national assembly, and Interim Minister Diosdado Cabello. A state of emergency was declared in the country as more and more videos of the tremors and their ravaging impact flooded social media.

Several clips shed light on the disastrous aftermath, capturing numerous structures and buildings in shambles as clouds of dust rose to the sky. Although a national toll of injuries and casualties has yet to be released, the US Geological Survey has already painted a dire picture, estimating the death toll could range from 10,000 to 100,000. Given the major destruction caused by the quakes, the science bureau also estimated economic losses at 1-5% GDP of Venezuela.

Venezuela earthquake videos show buildings collapsing

Aftermath visuals and photos published by international media outlets, including Reuters, showed residents on the streets after rushing out to evacuate swaying buildings. Another video captured real-time rescue work at collapsed buildings.

BREAKING: Hotel Eduard’s building in La Guaira completely collapsed after Venezuela earthquake pic.twitter.com/GGDZy6cNI6 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) June 25, 2026

Meteorologist and storm chaser Chris Jackson geolocated a video showing a collapsed residential complex in Venezuela, confirming that the 6-storey apartment building had been decimated by the earthquakes. The number of people trapped under the rubble remains unknown as of now.

“This is what is left of at least a 6 story residential apartment building. 7 stories if there is another story below the grade of the courtyard. Completely pancaked. It doesn’t get worse than that.. Praying for everyone in Venezuela,” Jackson wrote on X, noting the location as La Mar Suites Conjula nto Residencial in Tucacas, Venezuela.

Geolocated this video! This is what is left of at least a 6 story residential apartment building. 7 stories if there is another story below the grade of the courtyard. Completely pancaked. It doesn’t get worse than that.. Praying for everyone in Venezuela 🙏



Name: La Mar Suites… https://t.co/o5UmJk1wkR pic.twitter.com/MFbxfriDXS — ☈ Chris Jackson ☈ (@ChrisJacksonSC) June 25, 2026

Elsewhere, most of the main building of Hotel Eduard, a large waterfront hotel in Macuto, La Guaira, a coastal state in northern Venezuela, was seen completely destroyed after the disastrous tragedy on Wednesday.

President of Venezuela’s national assembly Jorge Rodriguez eventually told CNN that La Guaira was hit the hardest by Wednesday’s natural disasters, adding that up to 15 buildings in the state had reportedly collapsed.

The coastal state is home to one of the country’s largest seaports and Simon Bolivar International Airport (or Maiquetia Airport), which serves the national capital Caracas.

Major earthquakes strike Venezuela:



* Twin quakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5 hit near San Felipe, west of Caracas.

* Structural collapses reported in multiple cities.

* USGS estimates about 8 million people felt strong shaking.

* Preliminary modeling suggests a potentially high death… pic.twitter.com/SiyIMVQELf — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) June 25, 2026

Panic at Maiquetia Airport

As seen in footage released by Reuters, a Venezuelan former lawmaker captured scenes of panic and destruction at Simon Bolivar International Airport in Maiquetia city. Damaged ceilings hung low at the airport, which has since been shut down following the announcement of a state of emergency.

“It’s shaking. Look at what Maiquetia Airport looks like while we’re here inside,” said Wilmer Azuaje while filming the airport covered in rubble and dust. “Look at the disaster here, completely destroyed. Look at it after the earthquake. Look at how everything ended up. Everyone, the situation we’re experiencing here is serious.”

WATCH: Moment powerful 7+ magnitude earthquake (terremoto) causes major damage at Caracas Airport, Venezuela pic.twitter.com/2kd7oNFxbs — Rapid Report (@RapidReport2025) June 24, 2026

Offering a ‘Structure Information Summary,’ the USGS stated on its official website: “Overall, the population in this region resides in structures that are vulnerable to earthquake shaking, though resistant structures exist. The predominant vulnerable building types are unreinforced brick masonry and adobe block construction.”

According to a map graphic rating ground shaking from weak to violent in Venezuela shared by Reuters, the strongest intensity surrounded San Felipe, fading toward Caracas to the east.

More information will be added.