In an era where US visa appointments are guarded like gold and “Section 214(b)” rejections haunt the dreams of travelers, the story of one applicant, Priya’s story (Changed name) is giving hope to many. Her journey, which began with a rejection in New Delhi and ended with an approval in Chennai, shows just how thin the line can be between a refusal and a visa stamp. What changed? Not her profile, not her background, but her approach.

Priya first appeared for her B1/B2 visa interview in September 2025 at the US Embassy in New Delhi. She had a decent travel history. She had studied in Canada and had also traveled to the UK for a vacation. On paper, she felt prepared. But the interview moved too fast. She later described the setting as “disorganised and rushed.” There was little time to explain anything in detail.

When the visa officer asked, “What is the purpose of your visit?” Priya answered that she was going to visit her sister and brother-in-law in Nashville. The officer asked a few routine questions about what her sister did, whether Priya had traveled abroad before, and what she was currently doing for work. Priya responded that her sister worked in a specific role at a company in Nashville, that she had been to Canada for higher studies and to the UK for vacation, and that she was working in a professional role in India.

Then the officer typed for a few seconds, and that was it. Her visa was refused. “It was definitely disappointing,” Priya later described her situation. “But I decided not to give up. I realised I needed to review my DS-160 and my approach,” she said. The refusal, under Section 214(b), meant the officer was not fully convinced that she would return to India after her visit. For many applicants, that is where the journey ends.

The Chennai turnaround

Instead of giving up, Priya applied again. This time, she booked her appointment at the Chennai consulate. Her appointment was at 10:00 am, but she reached at 8:30 am. The difference was clear from the beginning. Security checks were smooth. The process felt organised and there was no sense of rush. When she reached the counter, the first question remained the same: “What is the purpose of your visit?”

This time, Priya said she was going to attend her younger brother’s graduation ceremony in the United States. “What was he studying?” the officer asked. “He completed his Master’s in Computer Science,” she replied. “How long will you be staying in the US?” “Around two weeks, as my main purpose is to attend my brother’s graduation. I also have limited leave approved from work,” she said.

The officer noticed that several relatives were listed in her DS-160 form. “I see many relatives listed in your DS-160. Who are they?” “My elder sister and brother-in-law who work in Nashville, Tennessee,” Priya answered. The officer then asked about her previous travel history. “You have traveled abroad before. Was it for vacation or business?”

“I went to the UK for vacation and to Canada for my higher studies. I completed my studies, returned to my hometown, and I’m currently working here,” she explained, making it clear that she had come back to India after finishing her studies. At this point, the officer took her passport and her brother’s graduation invitation letter and asked for her current CTC. “30 LPA,” she replied.

The officer asked her to place four fingers on the scanner. Then she smiled and said the words Priya had been hoping to hear: “Your visa has been approved. You can collect it after a week.”

The ‘presumption of Immigrant intent’

Behind every US visitor visa interview, there is one rule that decides the outcome. It is called Section 214(b) of the Immigration and Nationality Act. Under this law, every person applying for a B1/B2 visa is automatically seen as someone who may want to immigrate to the United States. The visa officer must assume that the applicant plans to stay back, unless the applicant can clearly prove otherwise.

In 2025 and early 2026, visitor visa refusal rates around the world have remained between 25 and 28 percent. That means roughly one in four applicants faces rejection. Most of these refusals fall under Section 214(b). Strong ties can mean many things, a stable job, good income, property, family responsibilities, or a clear reason to return home after a short visit.

In Priya’s case, her first attempt did not fully convince the officer. It was not about missing documents. It was about whether her overall situation showed that she would definitely come back to India.

The wait-time gap: Delhi vs Chennai

As of February 2026, one major difference between consulates is the waiting period for B1/B2 interview slots. In New Delhi, average wait times have stretched up to 10 months for visitor visa interviews. In Chennai, the window has been much shorter. Many applicants have reported getting appointments within three months. High-volume posts like Delhi often deal with heavy crowds every day. That can lead to shorter interviews and a faster pace at the counters.

India’s overall B-visa refusal rate stands at around 16.3 percent. That means nearly 84 percent of applicants are approved. Still, “Section 214(b)” remains the most common reason for rejection. It usually means the officer is not convinced that the applicant will return to India after the trip.

