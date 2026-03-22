A travel vlogger from the United States has sparked conversation online after sharing her experience from Kochi, countering common stereotypes about cleanliness in India. The creator, Chloe Jade, posted a video on Instagram documenting her time in the coastal city, where she highlighted what she described as well-maintained streets, hygienic food practices and clean public spaces.

Her video quickly gained traction, drawing attention for presenting a perspective that differs from widely circulated narratives about the country.

Vlogger Praises Clean Streets, Food and Public Spaces

In the voiceover of the clip, Jade is heard saying, “People say that India is dirty, but for me, this is not dirty. Now let’s start off with the sidewalks and the roads. Things are very clean. There’s no trash, and the sidewalk is literally spotless. As you can see, people are using gloves to eat the food and everything here is very clean, which is almost every country. You can see that there’s no trash on the ground because we think it’s done very carefully and the food comes out very, very clean and very healthy, and I have to say the food was absolutely amazing. These are dosa and they came out so good.”

She also spoke about her positive experience with local cuisine, pointing to hygiene and quality as standout aspects during her visit.

Highlights Clean Transport, Internet Reacts

She also highlighted public transport in the city, adding, “Let’s take a form of public transportation. This is actually called a metro ferry, so it’s kind of like taking a metro. It’s a ferry on the water. It’s completely electric, and when you see inside, you won’t be asking yourself, why do people say that India is dirty? Take a look at this. People are all respecting each other’s space. It’s very clean in here, and even all of the waterways outside are completely clean. They have a huge point to use renewable energy for this, and I was very, very impressed with how the water boat operates and how clean it was on and off of it. Okay, but maybe you’re asking me which part of India are you in? I’m currently in Kochi, which is part of Kerala.”

The clip is shared with a caption that reads: “India is not dirty. I am travelling in Kerala, India right now, and a lot of times the first thing someone says is, “India is dirty.” Now, it’s my second time here, but both of those visits are eight years apart, and while certain parts of India are somewhat dirty, you cannot say that about the whole country. Travelling in India means that you need to look beyond what you see in the media, and it also means that you are going to experience a lot of different things because the country is huge. India has so much to offer and is truly a traveller’s paradise.”

The video has since triggered a wave of responses online, with many users echoing her observations while others pointed to the diversity of experiences across regions. One user wrote, “Exactly, India is too diverse to be generalised like this.” Another said, “Kerala is known for its cleanliness, glad you experienced it.” A third commented, “People only see what goes viral, not the real India.” Another added, “There are clean and unclean places everywhere in the world.” One user remarked, “This is such a refreshing perspective.”