Immigration journeys often look simple from the outside. Many students and skilled workers move abroad believing that hard work and education will guarantee stability and success. But for many immigrants, the reality becomes far more uncertain after they arrive.

Medical device quality assurance professional and writer Sindhu Mahadevan shared her own immigration struggles in a LinkedIn post that connected with many newcomers navigating complex visa systems in the United States and Canada.

Mahadevan described how she once believed immigration followed a predictable path. She wrote:

“Step 1. Step 2. Step 3… That’s what it felt like when I first moved to the US. Get admission to a good school. Get a student visa. Study well. Work on student work authorization. Get a work visa. Congratulations, you are now a successful immigrant.” But she said the journey became much harder than expected after she entered the system.

What problems did she face during immigration?

Mahadevan listed several setbacks that disrupted her plans and created uncertainty over many years. She wrote: “Then came… EAD Delays, a lawsuit threatening STEM-OPT, Missed H-1B, failed H-1B lottery (2x), stopping work An application that disappeared (yes, really – didn’t hear back for 3 years) Covid-delays with PR in Canada (A 1 year delay)”

She said those experiences changed the way she viewed immigration systems. Instead of a structured process with clear milestones, she compared immigration to an unpredictable journey.

“I expected a paved road with mile-markers. Immigration is a backcountry hike in the fog.”

Mahadevan said immigration itself already creates emotional and professional pressure. But she believes the process becomes even more difficult because many people initially think the path is straightforward. “Yes, immigration is tough all on its own. But it is made harder because it FEELS super clear at first. And realizing that it isn’t is quite disorienting.”

She also spoke about the importance of reliable support systems during immigration. According to her, immigrants often depend on outdated or incomplete advice from friends and relatives who went through the process years earlier.

“This is why you need a support system. With people who are a few steps ahead of you. Or someone that really, really knows the system. Not your cousin who hiked that trail 8 years ago.”

Mahadevan warned that poor advice can push immigrants into difficult situations. She wrote, “That’s how you get terrible advice like, ‘I just did it myself. It was fine. You don’t need help.’”

Mahadevan said many newcomers do not fully understand immigration systems during the early stages of their journey. As a result, they often fail to identify risks until a major issue appears.

“The more I talk to immigrants the more it is clear to me that there is a gap here. The I-don’t-know-enough-to-even-ask-good-questions gap. And immigrants stay there until crisis hits.”

She encouraged immigrants facing uncertainty not to freeze or isolate themselves. Instead, she urged them to seek informed guidance before problems become severe. “If you are in this space, where your expectations are hitting a different reality… Don’t let it paralyze you. Get meaningful help.”

Who is Sindhu Mahadevan?

Mahadevan works in the medical devices industry and has more than seven years of experience in quality assurance. According to her LinkedIn profile, she currently serves as Quality Assurance Team Lead at Vital Bio in the Greater Toronto Area, Canada. She previously worked as a Quality Assurance Associate at the company and helped establish quality management systems and compliance processes.

Her career also includes roles at BD and Medtronic, where she worked on Class IIb and Class III medical devices, verification and validation activities, and risk management programs. She also worked as a consultant for Prantae Solutions.

Mahadevan earned a master’s degree in Cell and Molecular Biology from The University of Texas at Dallas and a biotechnology engineering degree from Kumaraguru College of Technology.