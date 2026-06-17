US-based entrepreneur Alex Lieberman on Wednesday shared a post on social media about a missed opportunity that he said could have made him hundreds of millions of dollars richer.

Lieberman posted a seven-step account of how he supposedly “lost” $600 million by failing to respond to a message from the chief executive of artificial intelligence startup Cursor in 2022. “How I lost $600 million,” Lieberman wrote before laying out the sequence of steps.

View Alex Lieberman’s full video

According to his Instagram post, Cursor CEO Micheal Truell reached out to him in 2022 for help. Lieberman said he did not see the message and never replied. He then joked that he also missed the chance to negotiate for a one percent advisory stake in the company.

Steps mentioned by entrepreneur

In a video message, he said, “Cursor sells to SpaceX for $60 billion. You sir are $600 million poorer.”

“All jokes aside, massive congrats to @mntruell and the @cursor_ai team!” he wrote as a caption.

He also shared a screenshot of the text messages that he received from Cursor CEO. “Hey Alex! Do you know how to use any tools to help your writing/creative process? I’m an MIT student working on Cursor and looking for some feedback.”

How to lose $600 million:



Step 1: Get a message from Cursor CEO in 2022

Step 2: Don't see it

Step 3: Don't respond

Step 4: Don't help with content

Step 5: Don't negotiate for 1% advisory shares

Step 6: Cursor sells for $60 billion

Step 7: You sir are $600 million poorer



All… pic.twitter.com/iqLPE5dKue — Alex Lieberman (@businessbarista) June 16, 2026

Here are the steps mentioned by the entrepreneur:

Step 1: Get a message from Cursor CEO in 2022

Step 2: Don’t see it

Step 3: Don’t respond

Step 4: Don’t help with content

Step 5: Don’t negotiate for 1% advisory shares

Step 6: Cursor sells to SpaceX for $60 billion

Step 7: You sir are “$600 million poorer”

Disclaimer: The content in this article is based on a viral social media discussion and is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The financial figures and strategies mentioned are personal to the user and have not been independently verified. This story does not constitute financial advice or an endorsement of any specific investment strategy. Readers are advised to consult a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making financial decisions.