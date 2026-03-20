American far-right activist Laura Loomer stirred speculation on Friday with a post on X where she claimed that US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard is on the verge of stepping down from her role in the Trump administration.

‘She never once expressed support for President Trump,’ says Laura Loomer in ‘scoop’ post

In the post, Loomer asserted that Gabbard’s political team anticipates her resignation soon, linking it to the recent departure of Joe Kent, who served as Director of the National Counterterrorism Center and reported directly to Gabbard. Kent resigned publicly over his opposition to the ongoing US military involvement in Iran.

Loomer highlighted Gabbard’s recent appearance before Congress, where she testified on worldwide threats. According to her, Gabbard refrained from voicing personal endorsement of President Trump’s policies or choices during the hearings. Instead, she stressed on the president’s authority to decide national security matters, which Loomer interpreted as a deliberate avoidance of support.

“This comes after two days of her testimony in front of Congress this week where she never once expressed support for President Trump or his decisions,” Loomer wrote.

“Instead, she used her time during the hearings to affirm President Trump’s right to make decisions as President of the United States, making it clear she doesn’t support those decisions.”

The post further claimed that despite any assurances Gabbard may have given to the White House, one of her key advisors believes her exit is imminent. Loomer urged Trump to act preemptively, arguing against allowing Gabbard a graceful resignation that could lead to public criticism of him afterward.

“President Trump should not allow Gabbard the dignity of a resignation, followed by her immediately trashing him on MSDNC, CNN, the View, and Tucker Carlson’s podcast,” she stated.

The claims come amid reported tensions in the administration following Kent’s exit and broader debates over the Iran conflict.

Gabbard has publicly defended Trump’s judgment on the matter in separate statements, noting that he acted after concluding the Iranian regime presented an imminent danger.

No official confirmation of any impending resignation from Gabbard or her office has emerged as of now, and the speculation remains unverified beyond Loomer’s account.

Why did Joe Kent resign?

Trump’s senior counterterrorism official Joe Kent had earlier stepped down, voicing strong disagreement over the ongoing conflict involving Iran and calling on the US President to change direction.

Kent, who headed the National Counterterrorism Center, shared his resignation in a letter on X, where he argued that Iran did not pose any immediate threat to the United States. He also suggested that the administration’s decision to enter the conflict was influenced by pressure from Israel and its supporters in the US.

The White House had rejected Kent’s claims, saying there was solid intelligence indicating that Iran was preparing to strike the US. Officials maintained that the decision to act was based on credible evidence, not outside pressure.

At the same time, a US-based hate monitoring group criticised Kent’s remarks, saying they echoed harmful stereotypes linked to antisemitism.

Kent’s exit makes him the most senior figure so far from Trump’s team to openly oppose the joint US-Israel action against Iran, bringing rare public dissent from within the administration.