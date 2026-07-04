Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tied the knot on July 3 in a private ceremony at Madison Square Garden in New York City. As the celebrations unfolded, the White House’s official social media accounts also joined the conversation with a series of posts that borrowed themes from Swift’s music and visual style, but shifted the focus to US President Donald Trump.

Instead of sending a traditional congratulatory message, the White House account on X shared image that mixed references to Taylor Swift with messages about Trump and American history.

What did the White House post?

One of the biggest moments outside Madison Square Garden came around 7.30 pm on Friday when an electronic billboard lit up with the words, “JUST&T MARRIED.” The phrase played on the initials of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce and became a popular photo spot for fans waiting outside the venue.

Later, the official White House posted a similar-looking graphic on X. The image carried the message, “TRUMP IS STILL YOUR PRESIDENT.” The post came with the caption, “IT’S HAPPENED!!!”

The White House had already started making Taylor Swift references before the wedding day. On Thursday evening, while guests gathered for the couple’s rehearsal dinner, the official account released artwork inspired by Swift’s famous Eras Tour poster. The design featured Trump alongside key moments from American history under the title, “America’s Eras Tour.”

The caption read, “It’s been a long time coming,” a line taken from Swift’s 2019 song Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince. The choice of words immediately caught the attention of fans familiar with the singer’s music.

The references did not stop there. On Friday morning, another video appeared on the White House account with the caption, “America’s greatest hits, one era at a time.” The 24-second clip included AI-generated images showing the founding of the United States along with stock footage of former presidents and scenes from the White House.

Later on Friday evening, the account uploaded another video titled “NEXT ON AMERICA’S ERAS TOUR,” once again using Swift-inspired branding while focusing on American history and Trump’s message.

Trump versus Taylor Swift

The latest posts came after years of public disagreements between Donald Trump and Taylor Swift. Swift openly backed former Vice President Kamala Harris during the 2024 US presidential election. Shortly after her endorsement, Trump reacted on social media with the words, “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!”

Swift has rarely replied directly to Trump’s remarks. However, during the 2020 election, she criticised him and accused him of “stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism.” She also urged Americans to vote against him.

Disclaimer: The content in this article is based on a viral social media discussion and is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The images and videos have not been independently verified.