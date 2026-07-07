In a devastating heartbreak for Team USA, Belgium players celebrated their big 4-1 win during the 2026 FIFA World Cup‘s Round of 16 match on Monday (US time). As a result, the European country will advance to the quarter-finals, while the United States’ World Cup dream ends despite Malik Tillman’s goal in the first half.

The final whistle after the football showdown left many US players in tears in Seattle, and sports fans are now blaming the nation’s commander-in-chief, US President Donald Trump, for it. Soon after the final scores of the USA vs Belgium soccer clash were locked down, America’s supporters rushed to the internet to rant about what they called “The Trump Effect” or “The Trump Curse.”

Team USA’s FIFA dream ends here: Context is everything

Before America’s defeat was sealed on July 6, US President Donald Trump told reporters that if the US’ FIFA dreams were crushed that night, he would simply claim the clash was “rigged.”

“The game tonight is going to be amazing. We’re going to have a full team. Belgium is going to have a full team,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “If they beat us, then they can be really proud.”

Having long reiterated claims that the 2020 presidential election was “rigged” after he lost to then-Democratic nominee Joe Biden, Trump continued, “The other way, if they beat us, I’ll say it was rigged, just like the election was rigged in 2020, but I won’t get into that.”

But that’s not all he told the media on Monday.

Donald Trump whenever he gets involved in sports: https://t.co/lty3dOpKb5 pic.twitter.com/feWoWzhb3H — 679 Enthusiast (@marionumber4) July 7, 2026

Trump also became the subject of what has now become one of FIFA’s greatest controversies, as he took credit for pushing the football body to review a red card issued against the US squad’s star forward Folarin Balogun. However, he simultaneously insisted that he didn’t demand an outcome.

“All I did was ask for a review,” Trump said when asked about it during an Oval Office event. “I didn’t say, ‘You have to do this.’”

He has since attempted to clarify his stance, saying Balogun’s one-game ban was lifted at FIFA’s discretion. The outcome allowed the country’s star forward to play in Monday’s Round of 16 clash against Belgium, which Team USA ultimately lost.

The issue has further intensified the scrutiny directed at the relationship between POTUS and his longtime pal FIFA President Gianni Infantino. Trump confirmed reaching out to the FIFA boss after Balogun was handed the severe punishment in the USA’s 2-0 win against Bosnia-Herzegovina last week in California over a foul tackle.

US FIFA fans react after disappointing World Cup elimination

Referencing Trump’s attempt to manipulate the red card decision, a user wrote on X, “Team USA cheated and still couldn’t win.”

Singer-songwriter Bill Madden, who is vehemently against Trump’s leadership, said: “Everything Trump touches dies. Once the loathsome piece of s**t inserted himself, the outcome of USA vs. Belgium was predetermined. Like he does with everything, Trump sucked the life out of Team USA. It was their most uninspired match of the World Cup.”

YouTuber who goes by the alias ‘Good Politic Guy’ tweeted: “Trump genuinely cursed Team USA.”

Democratic influencer Harry Sisson chimed in: “Donald Trump actually screwed over team USA and jinxed them with his corruption.”

It's a shame Trump didn't have enough faith in Team USA to believe they could win without Balogun. Trump had to break FIFA rules and use his influence as POTUS to try and give the United States a competitive edge. If you don't believe me, ask yourself. What if the shoes were… — Cyrus Janssen (@thecyrusjanssen) July 6, 2026

Internet personality and geopolitical analyst Cyrus Janssen also wrote on X: “It’s a shame Trump didn’t have enough faith in Team USA to believe they could win without Balogun. Trump had to break FIFA rules and use his influence as POTUS to try and give the United States a competitive edge. If you don’t believe me, ask yourself. What if the shoes were reversed and the Belgian President did this? Would you be ok with it? Absolutely not, all hell would have broken loose across America in protest.”

He added in his lengthy confession: “Trump’s actions set a dangerous precedent in sports and the 2026 USMNT is tainted. It’s now a lose lose situation for today’s game. Win and the entire world will not believe it is an honest result. Lose and this controversy will be talked about in future World Cups. Terrible and unfair situation for Team USA. Feel sorry for the players who had their World Cup ruined by the actions of a narcissist President.”

MeidasTouch, an American independent news network, dove deeper into the repercussions of “The Trump Effect,” tweeting, “The USA just lost to Belgium in the World Cup Round of 16 by a score of 4-1, right after Trump personally called FIFA to clear star striker Balogun to play.”

Divulging why fans are branding it the outcome of the popularly dubbed “Trump Curse,” the account said, “He attended the Super Bowl and predicted a Chiefs win, but the Eagles blew them out.”

“He was there when the Commanders hosted the Lions and lost at home. He watched from a suite as Miami fell in the College Football National Championship. He sat in the owner’s suite when the Knicks snapped their huge playoff streak in NBA Finals Game 3. And he attended the Ryder Cup where Europe topped the US team.”

Former senior producer at TMZ, Van Lathan Jr, echoed the sentiment: “Trump is the curse king… The Knicks were the best story in sports. Trump then delivered one victory to France. The USA was having a soccer moment until he put his STANK ON IT. Now we losing to a country known for waffles.”

On the contrary, a pro-Trump ally flipped the narrative, arguing, “Kamala Harris attended the US vs Turkey game, and we lost. LOL.”

US Senator and Republican politician Eric Schmitt took a step further in urging those rooting for Belgium against Team USA to be “denaturalised and deported.”

Anyone rooting for Belgium against the United States of America today should be denaturalized and deported. Thank you for your attention to this matter. — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) July 6, 2026

Disclaimer: The content in this article is based on a viral social media discussion and is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The opinions mentioned are personal to the user. This story does not constitute an advice or endorsement of any specific strategy.