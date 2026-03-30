In the world of prediction markets, timing is everything. One trader proved just how powerful quick thinking can be, which turned a moment of confusion during a UFC fight into a life-changing profit.

During Sunday’s heavyweight bout between Tyrell Fortune and Marcin Tybura, the drama extended beyond the octagon. Fortune had secured victory, but in a surprising twist, the cage announcer initially declared Tybura the winner. The incorrect result stood for less than a minute before it was officially corrected. That short window was all it took.

Hit my first 100x on Polymarket!



$670 → $67,000



but here's the crazy part: I almost bought Tybura at 99¢ with $100k. stopped, realized something was off.



cancelled my order, scooped up 1c shares instead. the UFC corrected the winner seconds later. easiest 100x ever https://t.co/vBO9eEA3pU pic.twitter.com/OM2XWVXfzI — Verrissimus (@verrissimus) March 29, 2026

Betting on instinct

As the incorrect announcement spread, market prices on the decentralised betting platform Polymarket reacted instantly. Tybura’s shares surged toward 99 cents but Fortune’s shares collapsed to around 1 cent. One trader, known as LlamaEnjoyer (and Verrissimus on X), sensed something was not right.

“I almost bought Tybura at 99¢ with $100k. Stopped, realized something was off. Cancelled my order, scooped up 1¢ shares instead. The UFC corrected the winner seconds later. Easiest 100x ever,” Verrissimus said on X.

This means that the trader was about to make a huge bet that is $100,000 on Tybura winning when the odds were almost certain (99¢). But at the last moment, they felt something did not seem right and decided to stop.

Instead of going ahead with that bet, they cancelled it and did the opposite, they bought shares predicting Fortune would win, which were extremely cheap (1¢) because the market thought Fortune had lost.

Just seconds later, the UFC corrected the mistake and announced Fortune as the real winner. As a result, those cheap shares instantly became worth $1 each.

Instead of following the crowd, the trader placed a calculated bet on Fortune at rock-bottom prices. Within seconds of the correction, those shares jumped to $1, transforming a $676 position into roughly $67,000.

When markets move faster

The incident tell us that how volatile prediction markets can be, especially during live events where information is still coming out. Prices react instantly to perceived outcomes even if those outcomes are based on errors.

In this case, a single misread announcement created a temporary but extreme distortion in market pricing. Traders who reacted emotionally lost out, while those who paused and questioned the situation had an opportunity to profit.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Please consult a qualified professional before making investment decisions. FinancialExpress.com does not promote or support betting in any form.