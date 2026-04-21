A LinkedIn post by Eric Rachmel, founder and CEO of tax compliance firm OLarry, has sparked a heated online debate after he praised his wife for taking a work-related call just hours after giving birth.

In the post, Rachmel shared a photograph taken shortly after the birth of their son, showing his wife, Sarah Voutyras Rachmel, seated on a hospital bed with their newborn beside her while holding a phone. He explained that despite being in recovery, she spoke to a client regarding an ongoing legal matter, which she later won.

Referring to the moment, he wrote: “This photo was taken a few hours after our son was born last year.” He added that while recovering in hospital shortly after childbirth, she took a call with a client regarding a motion she was working on, and noted that “a few weeks later she obviously won it.”

Praise turns into polarising debate online

Rachmel framed the incident as a testament to his wife’s dedication, calling her “a force of nature” and “one of the sharpest insurance attorneys in the country.” He also highlighted her ability to balance professional responsibilities with personal life, writing that she consistently shows up for clients, colleagues and family. “It’s impossible to teach someone that, it’s in her core,” he wrote, before adding, “I won the wife lotto.”

The post, which also referenced International Women’s Day, initially received supportive reactions on LinkedIn. However, after being reshared on X by a legal-focused account, it began attracting more critical and divided opinions.

“This is insane behavior. Lawyers, just so you know, almost no one expects this from you,” the user who reposted the image wrote, prompting a series of reactions in the comments section. Some users agreed with the criticism, while others defended the choice.

“Or maybe she is the business owner. Employees and customers depend on you, and that doesn’t change just because you’ve just given birth. What I see here is a woman with a huge smile on her face, and a husband celebrating her,” one user wrote.

“I was on a call once with a K&E partner who took a SPA negotiation call from a recovery room just after surgery. His speech was still slurred from the anesthetic. The worst part is that the PE firm client that insisted he be on the call was this partner’s former college roommate!” another user narrated.

Another comment read, “It’s not that serious. A good client is like taking a call from a friend.” A separate user, however, expressed concern, stating, “She definitely doesn’t show up for her family. First day with her son and she takes a client call. Literally the first day her son is born. Money and career over family.”

Rachmel responds, calls work ethic a personal choice

As the debate intensified, Rachmel addressed the backlash in a follow-up LinkedIn post, defending his original message and responding directly to critics, including Eric B. Pacifici.

“Eric B. Pacifici woke up today and chose violence. I’d rather debate this with a real business audience than with bots on Twitter,” he wrote.

He argued that differing reactions stem from contrasting views on professional commitment and success. According to him, there is no single approach to balancing work and personal life, and individuals must decide what works best for them.

“He took offense to a post where I was celebrating my wife for loving what she does and working incredibly hard to be excellent at it. Eric, on the other hand, runs a small M&A firm and has built a public brand around a very different philosophy; anti–big law work ethic, anti-grind, and skeptical of the idea that real excellence usually comes with real intensity,” Rachmel wrote.

He further stated that the decision to prioritise work to a greater extent is a personal one, while acknowledging the potential consequences. “If you love what you do, it can be deeply rewarding. It can also be deeply stressful, and over time it can absolutely take a toll on your health and your life. Or you can choose a different path. Work less. Protect more balance. Enjoy life in a different way. It’s is a deeply personal choice,” he added.

The viral exchange has reignited conversations around work culture, expectations, and the pressures faced by professionals, particularly women, in balancing career ambitions with personal milestones.