At 6 am, across the United States, India, Canada, Mexico, and other countries, thousands of employees opened their inboxes to the same cold message: “Today is your last working day.” No goodbye meeting. No HR call. Just an email, followed by immediate revocation of system access. For many long-serving employees, decades of loyalty ended in seconds.

Oracle reportedly cut up to 30,000 jobs worldwide, about 18% of its 162,000-strong workforce. The move, aimed at boosting AI infrastructure and data centre investments, has left thousands of families reeling, watching the company’s stock rise on efficiency gains.

From senior security experts in the US to long-serving engineers in India, the stories shared on X and LinkedIn reveal shock, numbness, and uncertainty that cross borders.

‘Today it’s Oracle, tomorrow it’ll be some other company’

In Bengaluru, Rohit Aryan’s uncle, a senior leader at Oracle, described the situation to him: “Hardworking, talented people with 15+ years… just terminated like that, and it’s not stopping,” Aryan wrote. Her WhatsApp and email are now flooded with pleas for referrals and help. “Today it’s Oracle, tomorrow it’ll be some other company… Share price is up, sure, but at what cost? Gave their life to one company, replaced in weeks.”

Nina Lewis, who spent 33 of her 34 years at Oracle, moving through database security, ethical hacking, and security policy leadership, posted about her own shock: “Well, after 34 years at Oracle, I join the 30,000 or so laid off today. Quite a shock. Many of the absolute best colleagues were laid off as well… Not sure what to do next, if anything. Open to ideas.”

ALSO READ Oracle employees claim layoffs may have followed hidden ‘algorithm’

In Brazil, one employee wrote: “Many people who joined with me seven years ago, leaving out of nowhere… really good people who just received a ‘Bye, your position no longer makes sense for the company.”

Relief for those who left early

For some, the layoffs have confirmed past career choices. One professional who received a full-time Oracle offer in 2022 but joined Hotstar instead posted, “I am pleased that I chose not to join Oracle.” The decision, once questioned by a would-be manager, now feels wise.

Students and early-career workers watch in fear

Young professionals feel the anxiety acutely. Harshit Yadav, a final-year computer science student in India, wrote: “30,000. That’s not a startup downsizing. That’s an entire small city worth of engineers losing their jobs in one morning… I’m still telling my dad ‘jaldi ho jayega’ (it’ll happen soon). He believes me. That’s the worst part.”

Mansi Yadav, a 23-year-old MERN stack learner, shared similar fears: “My dad called yesterday. Asked if I got placed. I said Soon, Papa.’ He smiled… He doesn’t know I’m scared.”

In Telangana, political voices are calling for a roadmap to help affected families. Globally, analysts note the shift: software giants are turning into infrastructure-heavy AI players, often at the cost of larger teams. Enterprise customers may feel it through slower support and thinner roadmaps.

Skills being reused for AI, but pain remains

The expertise being let go is already being redirected, often ironically, into the AI systems replacing these traditional roles. A former SAP professional with 25 years of experience, who left the company two years ago, described the outreach from laid-off colleagues as “heartbreaking.” They wrote, “One email ends your long contribution to the company, your plans, and the numbness is real.” They also noted that the skills of displaced workers, in data, ERP, and automation, are being redirected into AI infrastructure, data centres, healthcare, and more ERP automation. “This is not going to stop,” they warned. “AI disruption will impact non-IT domains too… It’s easy to say, Change is the only constant. But the pain is real.”

Although I quit my 25 years of global SAP technology career 2years ago, I still am connected to that ecosystem informally and in some cases in an honorary capacity.



The number of people now reaching out after being laid off is heartbreaking.

One email ends your long contribution… — Pavanasoonu 🇮🇳 (@Pavanasoonu) April 2, 2026

Taken together, these stories show shock, disbelief, and real fear. Veteran engineers, security experts, and their families are watching careers that once felt secure vanish almost overnight. The irony is hard to miss: the very talent being laid off today is what will help run the AI systems replacing them.

As one user put it, these layoffs aren’t just a one-time event — they’re a warning. In India’s booming yet fragile IT sector, the message is clear: no job is truly safe, and no contribution is permanent when algorithms can do more for less. For thousands of families in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and beyond, the question is no longer “Will it happen?” but “What comes next?”

Disclaimer: The content in this article is based on a viral social media discussion and is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The financial figures and strategies mentioned are personal to the user and have not been independently verified. This story does not constitute financial advice or an endorsement of any specific