James Harden has issued an emotional message thanking the Los Angeles Clippers following his trade to the Cleveland Cavaliers, calling his time in Los Angeles a chapter that he will always carry with him.

In an Instagram post shared hours before the deal became official, Harden posted that the Clippers had provided him the space and trust to be the “best version” of himself. Two and a half year ago you welcomed me with open arms and allowed me to be the best version of myself,” he stated. “To say I am grateful is an understatement. I’ll forever consider myself a Clipper.” In the post he also thanked owner Steve Ballmer, president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank and his fifth team in six seasons.

The statement came as confirmation arrived that Harden, 36 has been traded to Cleveland in exchange for guard Darius Garland.

What did the Harden message mean for the Clippers?

As per a report by Sports Illustrated, the guard spent 195 games with the Clippers, which is the longest stint with any franchise outside the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder. During his Clippers tenure, Harden averaged 21.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 88.5 assists per game. This made the franchise’s all time top 10 in categories like three-pointers and assists.

Sports Illustrated also highlighted that Harden has pushed back on the idea that he sought out another move, despite his image for high-profile exits in recent seasons.

Why did the Clippers and Cavaliers make the deal?

For Cleveland, the decision adds a proven high-usage playmaker to a roster in Eastern Conference contention. As per a Reuters report, Cavaliers president of basketball operations Koby Altman described Harden as “an all-time great” who brings elite playmaking and All-NBA level talent to a team with championship goals. The acquisition of Garland, a two-time All-Star who recently turned 26, fits the plan to “get younger while continuing to win, “ said Larence Frank, a former NBA coach.

What happens next for Harden in Cleveland?

Harden joins a Cavaliers team with at least 30 wins and a strong chance of making the playoffs, whereas Los Angeles remains in the Western Conference play in picture after a strong run since late December, as per Reuters. Harden also had to approve the move because his contract includes a player option for a second season, making his approval important for the trade.