Fitness influencer Ashton Hall just wrapped up his India tour. Hosted by former MP and ex-Wrestling Federation of India chief Brijbhushan Sharan Singh, Hall was left stunned by his lavish mansion in Uttar Pradesh. Meeting his fans and boosting the ‘Khelo India’ spirit, the American influencer posed with fans, ran marathons, and embraced his fan, the Indian Ashton Hall.

On an unseemly house tour of Brij Bhushan Singh‘s, Hall was taken aback by the sheer scale of the property. It had facilities like a spa, sauna, and a gigantic hall with photographic mementoes of his politically affluent family. His reactions, ‘Damn…sheesh,” went viral on social media.

Sharing glimpses of his tour on social media, Hall extensively covered his days in India for his 18.4 million followers on Instagram. Welcomed with garlands, Hall walked the streets of Nandini Nagar, Gonda district. He also observed the training sessions of the students and boosted their enthusiasm.

Bhushan’s house tour goes viral, Hall says ‘Damn’

In a meeting with the former WFI president, Ashton Hall also visited his private residence in UP. Leaving completely shocked, he was taken aback by the sheer size. He exclaimed at the helicopter and was left amazed by the wall-sized photographs of Bhushan and his family.

Hall said, “This man got a helicopter,” and asked, “So, is this the biggest house in India?”

Brijbhushan Singh's son took American influencer Aston Hall to their massive mansion… and the influencer looked completely shocked after seeing the sheer size of BJP MP Brijbhushan's house. An MP living in such luxury while ordinary people struggle every day says a lot about… pic.twitter.com/wnWivAt4qN — Ritesh (@Riteshk95050394) May 18, 2026

Bhushan showed him around and shared, “We have a small spa here, sauna, and steam,” to which Hall reacted, “Sheesh!”

Ashton Hall in India

Known for his lavish lifestyle and live streams that amass millions of views online, Hall is often seen using premium products and following an intense daily ritual. Recording nearly every minute of his day, he had gone viral after sharing his extremely detailed morning routine, starting a debate between overconsumption and extravagance.

During his visit to India, he also gave away a car to the influencer, Indian Ashton Hall, leaving his family in tears. Sharing these moments on social media, he called it the ‘best stream’ as the Indian creator gained over 1 million followers on the platform.

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