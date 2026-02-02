Every year on February 1, as Nirmala Sitharaman arrives in Parliament to present the Union Budget, fashion enthusiasts ask one big question, what will she wear this time?

Over the past nine Budgets, the Finance Minister has been thoughtful and deliberate about her outfits. On Sunday, ahead of presenting the Union Budget 2026, she chose a handwoven Kancheevaram silk saree from Tamil Nadu.

Kancheevaram sarees are among India’s most celebrated handlooms, deeply rooted in tradition and artisanal skill known for their rich silk and detailed craftsmanship. As always, the saree caught attention, but this time, Sitharaman spoke openly against the annual scrutiny of her clothing.

Speaking up against outfit scrutiny

Addressing the attention her saree attracts every year, Sitharaman said such commentary is usually not driven by malice, but by deep-rooted assumptions that surface casually in everyday conversations.

“Not that we consciously cherish or nurture it, but it exists within us and often comes out in conversation. Comments like, ‘What kind of clothes is she wearing?’ or ‘What is she doing?’ reflect how women are viewed, rather than being seen as individuals with ideas and capabilities,” she said. She added that she often feels the need to challenge such remarks directly.

“I can tell them, ‘This is not how it should be done’. As women, we would never look at a man and say, ‘He shouldn’t do it this way’. We simply wouldn’t. I don’t think such remarks are usually made with ill intent, but hidden prejudices do surface at times. I’ll share my own experience. Every year, it becomes a topic around me, people ask, ‘What are you going to wear on Budget Day?'” the Finance Minister said.

Details on Union budget speech

Her comments came after the Union Budget speech that lasted 85 minutes, laying out the government’s economic priorities for the coming financial year. While the policies took centre stage inside Parliament, the conversation outside once again circled back to what she wore, something she believes distracts from a woman’s work and ideas.