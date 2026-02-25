A Chinese company grabbed global attention after turning its annual year-end celebration into a dramatic cash giveaway, with tables stacked high with currency notes and employees free to grab as much as they could count within a time limit.

The viral spectacle unfolded at the annual gala of Henan Kuangshan Crane Co., Ltd. on February 13, when the crane manufacturer distributed a total of 180 million yuan (around ₹237 crore) in bonuses, equivalent to nearly 70% of its projected 2025 profits, directly to its staff.

Giveaway held for 7,000 employees

At the lavish event, held for nearly 7,000 employees across the company, over 60 million yuan (approximately ₹79 crore) in physical cash was laid out on long tables laid end to end, creating a striking visual of stacks of 100-yuan notes.

Employees were invited on stage and given an allotted time to count and collect as many bills as they could, and whatever amount they tallied was theirs to keep, South China Morning Post reported.

Videos shared widely on social media showed workers enthusiastically grabbing stacks of cash and carrying bundles away, while others tried to pack as many notes as possible into their arms.

Company previously gifted employees washing machines

The company’s chairman, Cui Peijun, who owns roughly 98.88% of the firm, appeared to fuel the upbeat mood by challenging conventional bonus gifts, quipping on stage: “Why are we giving out washing machines? Have gold prices gone up?” In previous years, the company had handed out items like necklaces and rings, but this time decided to give out cash and an additional 20,000 yuan (about $2,800) to every employee.

Henan Kuangshan Crane, which operates in more than 130 countries, isn’t new to generous payouts. In 2024, after earning a net profit of 260 million yuan (around $38 million), it distributed 170 million yuan among employees, and even celebrated International Women’s Day in March by giving nearly 1.6 million yuan in bonuses to 2,000 female staff members.