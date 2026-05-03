Viral video: A video showing alleged vandalism inside an Indian Railways coach has triggered strong reactions online, renewing concerns over damage to public property and passenger behaviour.

The clip, which has been widely shared on X, shows a group of young men inside a general compartment. In the footage, one person is seen recording while another deliberately tears apart the blue seat cover, as others around him laugh.

Video shows deliberate damage inside moving train

The short clip appears to have been shot at night and captures the act unfolding inside a moving train. The man continues pulling apart the seat covering while being filmed, seemingly for attention.

In the same video, two other individuals are seen hanging and moving around inside the coach while the train is in motion, raising further safety concerns.

The visuals have drawn criticism not just for the act itself but also for the intent behind recording and sharing such behaviour online.

How stupid one has to be to do this?



See his smile while his friend is tearing the train seat cover apart. They think they achieved something here.



This goes beyond civic sense. This is a punishable offense. pic.twitter.com/t2Sq1MJtpH — Tarun Gautam (@TARUNspeakss) May 2, 2026

Social media outrage over ‘public property damage’

The video quickly led to widespread backlash, with many users calling for strict action against those involved and highlighting the growing trend of creating risky or damaging content for social media attention.

One user reshared the video and wrote, “What kind of mentality they are carrying with them ? They think doing this makes them cool, but they are looking like a very big fool, authority should take a very strict action as they are no more than a termite for a developing economy.”

Another wrote, “People’s minds, which were already messed up, have been totally ruined by the constant need for likes and views.”

Other said, “Please take necessary actions against them for damaging railway property.”

Fourth said, “Illiteracy in india is very high. You can’t expect an illiterate to be civilized. However, educated are the worst in india.”

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