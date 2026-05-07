An Indian woman who once earned close to ₹1 crore a year in London has gone viral after she revealed how her move to Melbourne led her to an unexpected phase of life — cleaning Airbnb apartments. In a candid Instagram video, 37-year-old Shweta Desai spoke about losing her sense of identity after leaving a senior corporate role and how the experience reshaped her views on success and self-worth.

Desai, who grew up in Mumbai, moved to London in 2008 for higher studies. She spent 15 years building a successful career there. Before relocating to Australia in 2023, she was working as a Head of Product and earning nearly £100,000 annually, according to HT.com.

From Corporate Success to Cleaning Apartments

Her move to Melbourne did not go as planned. “The job market in Melbourne is very different, so I couldn’t find what I wanted,” she said.

Unable to land a similar role, she took up managing Airbnb apartments. The job involved cleaning rooms, handling laundry and dealing with guests. “I went from Head of Product in London to cleaning apartments in Melbourne,” she said. “And for a long time I thought I’d lost myself completely.”

She said the transition also brought a sudden lifestyle change. “The title. The salary. The wardrobe. It was all gone,” she said, recalling her earlier life of financial comfort and independence.

Identity Crisis and a New Perspective on Life

The shift, she admitted, affected her deeply. It was not just about losing a job. “The person who remained was like a shell,” she said. Social situations became difficult as she struggled to answer simple questions about what she did.

Over time, however, the same job helped her rebuild confidence. “It’s a functional job. It gave me a small part of myself back,” she said.

Desai now sees money differently. “When the title goes, you find out who you actually are underneath it,” she said. She added that money now means “freedom” and “options”, not just status.

Today, she manages Airbnb apartments, teaches English to children and is building a coaching business. She has also launched “The Rebuild Room”, a WhatsApp community for women dealing with career breaks and life transitions. Her story has struck a chord online, especially among those navigating similar changes.

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