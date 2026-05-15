In the high-stakes world of Silicon Valley, CEOs are expected to chase billion-dollar valuations through endless VC rounds and IPO hype. Radha Vembu does none of that. The co-founder and largest stakeholder of Zoho Corporation lives quietly in Chennai, manages the company’s email product, and has spent nearly three decades successfully avoiding the spotlight. The numbers have finally made that impossible.

The 2025 Candere Hurun India Women Leaders List named Vembu as India’s richest self-made woman, with a net worth of ₹55,300 crore. Forbes also lists her as a billionaire, though estimates vary depending on how private company valuations are assessed. One 2026 estimate placed her closer to $2 billion, highlighting how valuations of privately held tech firms can shift.

Separately, Forbes and Goodreturns estimated her personal wealth at around $3.14–$3.2 billion in late 2025. The M3M-Hurun India Rich List (October 2025) placed her net worth at ₹46,580 crore, ranking her second among India’s self-made women.

The woman holding the biggest piece of Zoho

Speaking of numbers, Radha Vembu owns about 47.8% of the privately held company. This is far higher than what most founders in venture-funded tech firms usually hold, since outside investors often reduce ownership over time.

On the other hand, her brother Sridhar Vembu, who is the public face of Zoho and its Chief Scientist, holds around 5%, while another brother, Sekar Vembu, owns roughly 35.2%.

Zoho’s growth story is very different from most tech companies. It has raised almost no outside funding, which has allowed it to grow slowly but keep full control. Over the years, the company has focused more on reinvesting profits back into the business, about 60% of revenue goes into research and development, compared to an industry average of around 17%.

Meet Radha Vembu

Radha Vembu was born in Chennai on December 24, 1972, into a middle-class family. Her father worked as a stenographer at the Madras High Court.

She studied Industrial Management at IIT Madras, and later became one of the early people to build Zoho, which was then called AdventNet. The company was started in 1996 along with Sridhar Vembu and Tony Thomas.

Over time, she became strongly involved in building the product side of the business. Today, she works as Product Manager for Zoho Mail, one of the most used business email services in the world. She is also a director at the Corpus Foundation, which focuses on social work.

Even with her strong business position, she prefers to stay away from public attention. She rarely gives interviews and keeps a very low profile.

At 52 years of age, Radha Vembu has been featured in several important categories in the Hurun report. She appears in the Top 10 First-Generation Women Wealth Creators list and also in the Top 10 Philanthropists list.

According to the report, she has donated around ₹11 crore towards causes like women’s empowerment, rural development, and education.

Despite her massive wealth and influence, Radha Vembu continues to maintain a very private life. Her contribution to Zoho’s success and her social work in rural development and education are often highlighted as key parts of her journey.

Disclaimer: Net worth figures mentioned in the report are based on estimates published by Hurun, Forbes, Goodreturns, and other publicly available sources. Since Zoho Corporation is a privately held company, valuations and wealth estimates may vary across reports and over time.