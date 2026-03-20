As a large scale of entrepreneurs across the country engage in the race of building the next great Indian start-up, it can certainly be hard to get the story if your enterprise is told on major mainstream media platforms.

In light of this situation, getting exposure on platforms like ‘Shark Tank India’ is often seen as a glamorous opportunity by founders to tell Indian consumers about their brand and entrepreneurial journey.

While the internet often focuses on Shark Tank pitches that either became roaring successful or failed miserably, today we bring you a story that secured a 50 lakh deal from Anupam Mittal but was never aired.

The story of Lickcious

Taking the matter of ‘being cut’ out of the show to social media, the founder, Ishan Jindal recently posted about his experience of being skipped out of Shark Tank India on Linkedin.

In his post, the IIT Delhi graduate mentioned the gruelling journey he and his team had taken to finally land on the set of Shark Tank India on November 9, 2025. As per Jindal’s post it took the start-up 5 months to finally get selected to put their story on the floor of Shark Tank India.

“This started in July last year. Round one. Round two. Then the studio on November 9. We pitched Lickcious, a sexual wellness brand to a room that doesn’t usually hear this directly. Anupam Mittal said yes. We walked out with a deal,” Jindal posted on X talking about the experience of making it to Shark Tank India.

“Everything we built after that was tied to March 18. We had imagined that moment too many times. Then around March 14, we got the update. It wouldn’t be going live. Not on Sony LIV. Not on YouTube. Not anywhere,” he added, talking about how the months of effort that was put in by their organisation had just disappeared after an executive decision.

“That moment we had already lived in our heads just disappeared,” Jindal added.

While Jindal did not mention the explicit reason due to which the studio decided not to air his episode, he mentioned that the Lickcious team with the support of Anupam Mittal did try to convince the studio to change their mind. A valiant effort that as per Jindal failed to bear any fruit.

Lickcious’s response: Taking charge of the narrative

In a move that’s somewhat representative of a start-up team’s hustle to turn setbacks into opportunities, Lickcious has launched a digital campaign around the event of ‘not being seen on Shark Tank’ on their website, where they have shared all details of their Shark Tank journey. Notably, the Lickcious team has even attached the complete transcript of their pitch, including the response it got from Sharks like Anupam Mittal and Kunal Bahl on their website.

Founded roughly a year back, Lickcious aims at providing an Oral intimacy solution to Indian couples. As per the transcript of their Shark Tank episode posted on their website, the brand came to Shark Tank an amount of 50 Laks in exchange for 2% of equity.

While the Lickcious team has mentioned that they received a check of Rs 50 Lakh from Anupam Mittal (The Shaadi.com founder), their website did not confirm if the deal was made for the same percentage of equity as pitched.

ALSO READ How deeptech startups are helping modernise India’s defence capabilities

In their pitch, Jindal presented that Lickcious aims to become a key figure in India’s India ki Rs 12,000 crore sexual wellness market (The market figure has not been independently verified by Financial Express.)

Lickcious offers 8 different flavours of food-grade, pocket-sized, oral pleasure sprays as a product designed to solve the ‘oral intimacy problem’

Jindal later added to his post, expressing gratitude to Kunal Bahl for supporting him during the pitch.

“Grateful to Kunal Bahl for backing us through every phase, from Wobb to the pivot and the pitch. The way he backed us during the live Shark Tank in front of everyone, meant a lot, and honestly that’s one part I really wish I could have heard again when the episode went live. Having investors like him and Anupam makes all the difference,” Jindal posted on LinkedIn.

Disclaimer: The content in this article is based on a viral social media discussion and is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The financial figures and strategies mentioned are personal to the user and have not been independently verified. This story does not constitute financial advice or an endorsement of any specific investment strategy. Readers are advised to consult a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making financial decisions.