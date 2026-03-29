International reports dealt a huge blow to all those preparing for the upcoming Easter season over the weekend. Nestle has now confirmed reports about a rather unusual and chocolatey heist in Italy, prompting fears of a massive shortage for customers before the big holiday in April.

A huge shipment of KitKat bars was stolen while in transit to distributors through Europe on March 26, Agence France-Presse reported. The truck, which is believed to have been carrying about 12 tons of chocolate bars (accounting for 413,793 units of a “new chocolate range”), vanished in plain sight without seemingly leaving a trace.

The Swiss candy-making giant, Nestle, eventually confirmed that the unexpected candy crime transpired after the truck exited a factory in central Italy and was en route to Poland. A spokesperson further told The Athletic that the stolen truck and the chocolates have not been located. No injuries were reported during the great KitKat heist, either.

Nestle even went on to share its official stance on the issue at hand by hilariously riffing off the signature KitKat slogan. “We’ve always encouraged people to have a break with KitKat,” it said in a statement. “But it seems thieves have taken the message too literally and made a break with more than 12 tons of our chocolate.”

The company continued, “Whilst we appreciate the criminals’ exceptional taste, the fact remains that cargo theft is an escalating issue for businesses of all sizes. With more sophisticated schemes being deployed on a regular basis, we have chosen to go public with our own experience in the hope that it raises awareness of an increasingly common criminal trend.”

The beloved KitKat creator’s reaction to the theft instantly went on social media, triggering a flurry of memes. While some joked that the robber was possibly the Easter Bunny itself, others chose to churn Fast and Furious-themed AI-generated memes capturing the essence of the ‘Kat burglary.’

More information will be added.