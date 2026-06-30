A week after twin earthquakes devastated Venezuela, a video showing the terrifying moments when the ground began shaking has gone viral on the internet. The clip shows people running in panic as buildings shake, with several people falling over each other while trying to escape.

WATCH: Dramatic CCTV footage shows the moment two powerful earthquakes struck La Guaira, Venezuela, last Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/VlTgISnab4 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 29, 2026

Vehicles can be seen swaying on the roads, with some crashing into one another as the powerful tremors hit. The viral footage has resurfaced as Venezuela continues to deal with the devastating impact of the back-to-back earthquakes that struck last week.

Hospitals struggle to cope

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Venezuela’s healthcare system is under severe pressure following the disaster. More than 1,700 people have died and over 5,000 have been injured after the 7.2- and 7.5-magnitude earthquakes flattened or damaged hundreds of buildings.

WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier said at least three health centres have been critically damaged, while six others are either damaged or only partly functional. Although the remaining hospitals are still operating, they are struggling with overcrowding, delayed surgeries and disrupted services.

WHO also said several healthcare workers specialising in maternity care in La Guaira remain missing, creating serious challenges for pregnant women who need urgent medical care.

Risk of disease outbreaks grows

Health officials have also warned about the growing risk of disease outbreaks in temporary shelters where thousands of displaced people are living. The WHO said diseases such as yellow fever and dengue could spread more easily because vaccination coverage in the affected areas remains relatively low. Crowded shelters and damaged health facilities are adding to the concern.

Search for survivors continues

Even though the critical 72-hour window for finding survivors has passed, rescue teams continue searching through collapsed buildings. Authorities said at least 1,719 people have been killed and 5,034 injured, while tens of thousands are still missing or remain unaccounted for. Families continue waiting near the rubble, hoping their loved ones will be found.

Government steps up relief efforts

The Venezuelan government has faced criticism over the pace of its response but says relief work is continuing. Officials said electricity has been restored to around 90 percent of La Guaira state, and 15 temporary camps have been set up for displaced families. Police and soldiers have also been distributing food supplies, including canned tuna and crackers, to those affected.

Fear remains high as aftershocks continue to shake the region. A magnitude 4.6 aftershock struck near Caraballeda on Monday, one of more than 600 tremors recorded since the main earthquakes. No new damage has been reported.