Water cuts were implemented across Maharashtra this week as dams witnessed a significant drop in water level due to delayed rainfall and soaring temperatures. A LinkedIn post highlighting the plight of Pune residents went viral on Thursday — sparking debate and growing calls for a drastic overhaul of civic infrastructure. Many marvelled at the absurdity of having almost everything 10 minutes away, apart from running water.

“I pay Rs 90,000 a month in rent, and today I bought a Rs 270 coffee because I needed access to a restroom with water. My wife washed our daughter’s face with bottled water to get her ready for school. I took my family to a friend’s house so we could shower. This is not a post-apocalyptic Netflix series. This is Pune today,” the post began.

‘Pune is running out of water’

The LinkedIn user noted that water supplies were running low in Pune — as millions wait for the monsoon season to arrive properly. The real luxury in the city, he pointed out, was no longer a bigger apartment, a better society, or a premium address. Rather, running water was a scarce commodity available to a dwindling number of people.

“But don’t worry. If I suddenly need Korean noodles, a phone charger, ice cream, and an air fryer, they can all reach my doorstep in 10 minutes. We’ve mastered convenience. Infrastructure remains a work in progress. We live in a city where almost anything can be delivered instantly except the thing that comes out of a tap,” the user jibed.

Why is Maharashtra facing water scarcity?

Water cuts have also been announced in Mumbai, Nashik and other key cities. The financial capital is presently grappling with its driest June in more than a decade as reservoir levels decline and monsoon season remains ‘paused’. Weak moisture-bearing winds from the Arabian Sea and an overall sluggish flow of monsoon currents has led to a severe rainfall deficit across the region.

The state of Maharashtra, of which Mumbai is capital, has received 75% lower rainfall than average in the first 16 days ⁠of June, a weather official ⁠said. Monsoon rains usually arrive over Mumbai in the first week of June, but they are expected at ⁠the end of ‌the month this year.

According to a recent PTI report, citizens in Nashik will face water shortages from June 20. Cuts will be enforced every Saturday in June and July amid a delay in the arrival of the southwest monsoon, which raised concerns over the water stock in dams. Additionally, the city will not receive a water supply after every two days in August.

Meanwhile Mumbai has cut water supply to construction sites and reduced industrial usage by 20% from Wednesday. A 10% water cut was already imposed by authorities in mid-May.