In the high-octane world of Indian startups, where “hustle culture” is often a badge of honor, a new controversy has erupted on LinkedIn.

Nikhil Rana, founder of the networking platform The 15, has sparked a heated debate after publicly advocating for a “no-notice period” policy and sharing a screenshot of himself firing an employee over WhatsApp, all in the span of three minutes.

The post, which has since gone viral, has reignited the conversation around workplace toxicity, labor laws, and the increasingly blurred lines between “ownership” and “exploitation” in the startup ecosystem.

The WhatsApp ‘pink slip’: fired at 3:10 PM

The controversy began when Rana shared a snippet of a conversation with an employee who informed him they would be unable to attend a scheduled event.

In the screenshot shared by Ranam, the employee could be seen offering to support company operations “remotely” and promising to deliver details asked by the founder by Monday in the next message. These two messages that were sent in a span of two minutes apparently convinced Rana to take the final decision of terminating the employee.

The exchange, which took place at 3:10 PM, mirrors Rana’s stated philosophy that notice periods are a “waste of time.” By his own admission, the dismissal was immediate, bypassing the standard 30-to-90-day transition period typical in Indian corporate contracts.

‘Skills are Commoditized’: Rana’s philosophy about start-up work culture

Rana’s justification for the “no-notice” stance is rooted in a belief that traditional HR frameworks are “theatre.” In his viral post, he outlined a manifesto for what modern startups actually need, arguing that technical skills have taken a “back seat.”

According to Rana, startups require:

Ownership: People who treat the company as their own. Dependability: Founders must be able to lean on them without hesitation. High-Agency: Individuals who move obstacles themselves. Immediacy: Those who don’t wait for “perfect conditions.” Execution: The “make it happen” brigade.

“Nobody gives a dime for skills anymore,” Rana wrote, adding that technical abilities are now “commoditized.” This sentiment has ruffled feathers among professionals who argue that while attitude is vital, devaluing expertise creates a fragile work environment.

‘Founder ego or startup reality?’: The LinkedIn backlash

The reaction to the post has been a polarizing mix of “hustle” enthusiasts and critics calling for better labor protections. While some founders occasionally complain about the “Notice Period” preventing quick talent churn, Rana’s public firing of an employee for missing a single event was a bridge too far for many.

“The irony of asking for ‘dependability’ while being the most undependable employer is peak LinkedIn,” read one top comment. Others pointed out that “high agency of founder” should not be a euphemism for “Zero Job Security.”

Critics have also flagged potential legal repercussions. Under Indian labor laws, specifically the Industrial Disputes Act and various Shops and Establishments Acts, “at-will” employment is not a recognized legal standard. Terminating an employee without the notice period specified in their contract (or payment in lieu of it) can lead to significant legal liabilities.

The Big Picture: The ‘The 15’ Philosophy

Based in Gurugram, The 15 describes itself as a platform “solving networking for founders.” Ironically, the platform meant to build “core networks” is now being scrutinized for how it treats its internal network.

As the post continues to circulate, it serves as a stark reminder of the “founder-first” vs. “employee-first” divide. While Rana believes he is stripping away corporate “theatre,” others argue he may be directing a tragedy where the only casualty is professional empathy.

Disclaimer: The content in this article is based on a viral social media discussion and is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The financial figures and strategies mentioned are personal to the user and have not been independently verified. This story does not constitute financial advice or an endorsement of any specific investment strategy. Readers are advised to consult a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making financial decisions.