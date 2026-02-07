After a decade in Canada, an NRI woman took to Instagram to share why she returned to India with her family in a bid to address curiosity and a wave of questions from her followers.

The woman, identified as Sneha Khilwani, documented her decision in a reel and said she and her husband had been questioned by many if the move was due to visa issues or career failures. “We didn’t fail in Canada,” Sneha said, sharing that both she and her husband are in fact Canadian citizens.

‘Returning to India wasn’t an impulsive move’

Reflecting on her 10 years abroad, Sneha described the period as “very, very good.” She added that while Canada gave her family stability, returning to India was never an impulsive decision and had always been part of the couple’s long-term plan.

Sneha emphasised that success isn’t solely measured by “clean roads, good salaries, or quiet winters”. Success, she said, can also mean being close to family and culture. “Where your heart feels at home is as important as any other metric,” she explained. This sense of belonging, she said, could not be fully replicated abroad.

‘Here, our children have grandparents around’

Sneha shared that while her family will miss Canada, the friendly people, clean air, greenery, and calm days, they are equally excited about the unique joys that only India can offer.

“Here, our children have grandparents around. We can celebrate festivals together, enjoy spontaneous family get-togethers, and create memories that aren’t happening on a screen,” she said. She noted that being far from family for the last 10 years meant missing weddings, illnesses, and moments that could never be recaptured.

The decision to move back, she explained, was also guided by which stage of life her family was in. Sneha said that as her children are still young, it would be easier on them to adapt and adjust to a different environment. The move, they stressed, isn’t about comparing countries, but about choosing the life that feels best at this point in their journey.

Netizens offer mixed reactions

While some appreciated Sneha’s wholesome approach to such a major life decision, others questioned why the couple had chosen to remain Canadian citizens.

“People don’t move back when their life is uncertain. You moved back because you had security. You knew that anytime you wanted, you could go back to Canada,” a user wrote.

Countering the narrative, another user wrote, “Let’s be clear: people who move back from Canada to India are not the ones who “couldn’t make it.” Most of them were ultra successful — strong careers, money, stability, everything. In fact, the real flex is this: They were so secure that they didn’t need to keep proving anything to anyone.