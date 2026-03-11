A video showing an act of kindness by a soldier of the Indian Army has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread appreciation from viewers. The clip was shared by an Instagram user named Roop, who recounted how a soldier helped her charge her phone during a stressful moment while travelling from Mathura to Delhi.

According to Roop, she found herself in difficulty at Mathura Junction railway station when her phone battery was about to die and she needed to send her live location to her parents.

Soldier steps in when others refuse help

Roop explained that her power bank was nearly unusable after the device got wet during Holi celebrations, adding to her concern.

“At Mathura Junction, while returning from Braj after Holi, my train to Delhi was at 8:45 PM. My phone was at two per cent, and my power bank had fallen into water (because of the Holi celebrations). I just needed 5 minutes of charging to send my live location to my parents,” said Roop.

She said she approached several shops on the platform requesting a quick charge but her request was turned away each time. With little time left before her train departure, she noticed a military train standing on another platform.

“Right next to Platform 6, on the next platform, there was a military train standing. I saw one Indian Army sir there charging his phone, so I asked if I could charge my phone for just 5 minutes,” said Roop, adding that when nobody came to her help, it was an Indian Army soldier who stood up.

Gesture goes viral online

The soldier quickly stepped forward to assist her and offered his power bank so she could charge her phone and contact her family.

“Without thinking twice, he removed his own phone and handed me his powerbank. That moment stayed with me. When nobody helped, the Indian Army did, selflessly, quietly, without any second thought.”

Roop later shared the experience on social media, hoping the message would eventually reach the soldier so she could thank him personally. The video has since gained significant attention online, attracting millions of views and positive reactions.

“I hope this reel somehow reaches you, Sir. Thank you for being so kind, sir,” she said, captioning the post: “Sir, you probably don’t remember me helping at Mathura Junction, but I will never forget it. Thank you.”