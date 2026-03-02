Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East following US and Israeli strikes on Iran, which triggered airspace closures across the region including Qatar. With multiple flight cancellations, thousands of passengers have found themselves in the middle of unexpected chaos. Many have been complaining about the delay as they are stranded across airports since February 28.

However, one such stranded traveler, Ershad Kaleebullah, took to X to share a heartfelt appreciation post for Qatar Airways and Hamad International Airport, highlighting the exceptional handling of the situation during the sudden evacuation.

Food coupons, attentive staff – Passenger highlights exceptional service by Qatar Airways

Ershad explained that food coupons were handed out to everyone at the airport, redeemable at the food court for all meals with no exceptions. Many, including his group, had settled into the lounge for the night, planning to wait out the airspace restrictions. He added that they even managed to get some rest starting around 10:30 pm.

ALSO READ Iran-Israel conflict delivers a crucial blow to international operations of domestic airlines

But at 12:30 am, lounge staff gently woke everyone and directed them to the transfer desk. The entire airport was being evacuated, staff included. “Everything was handled smoothly,” Ershad noted.

He added that what stood out most was the staff’s demeanor. “Every single staff was attentive and answering questions with a smile. Even if they didn’t have answers…they made us feel very, very comfortable.”

‘Rooms arranged across different 5 star properties in Doha city’

Ershad highlighted that soon after, arrangements kicked in like rooms were secured at various five-star hotels across Doha city, with breakfast, lunch, and dinner fully covered. The airline assured passengers that accommodation and meals would continue to be provided “until the airspace is shut”—meaning as long as the closure persists.

He also said that they were getting all updates from the hotel, specifically the Pullman properties, where he described the staff as “the sweetest too. Incredibly kind, responsive, and with a sense of humour completely intact despite the pressure and stress.”

The traveler stressed on feeling as safe as possible under the circumstances and offered to answer any questions from others in the same boat.

This is an appreciation post for @qatarairways and @HIAQatar.



– Food coupons were distributed to everyone at the airport. You could just redeem them at the food court. For all meals, no less.



– We had decided to stay at the lounge until the airspace opened. In fact, we went… pic.twitter.com/ReWr1PDB2U — Ershad Kaleebullah (@r3dash) March 1, 2026

Qatar Airways suspends all flights to and from Doha

This comes as Qatar Airways has suspended all flights to and from Doha due to the temporary closure of Qatari airspace, part of a broader wave of disruptions affecting major hubs like Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Thousands of passengers worldwide are stranded, with airlines working to provide support amid the uncertainty.