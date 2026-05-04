A former SpiceJet cabin crew member has accused the airline of failing to clear her full and final settlement even three years after her resignation. This comes as the airline faced financial and operational troubles in recent years.

SpiceJet former employee Rishita Bhardwaj shared her experience in a LinkedIn post. Bhardwaj said she worked as a cabin crew member with the airline for five years and completed her notice period before leaving the company. However, she claimed that the airline has still not cleared her pending dues.

Bhardwaj, who now describes herself as a business analyst and MBA candidate, wrote that she worked in “demanding shifts and high-pressure environments” during her time with the airline. She said she maintained a “spotless professional record” while carrying out her responsibilities.

She wrote, “Despite maintaining a spotless professional record and delivering on every responsibility expected of me, my Full & Final (FnF) settlement remains unpaid, even after 3 years of my resignation after serving a full notice period which is far beyond the standard timeline.”

Why are former employees raising concerns?

In her post, Bhardwaj said the delay caused mental stress and affected her personal life. She claimed that she repeatedly contacted the airline management and sent several emails seeking payment of her dues.

She wrote, “This delay is not just administrative. It has caused prolonged mental stress and several disruptions in my personal life. I’ve had to chase the management and send multiple emails for the money that I deserve and is rightfully mine.”

Bhardwaj also alleged that her case is not isolated. According to her, more than 500 former employees face similar issues related to unpaid settlements and pending dues.

She said, “Employees honour their commitments. Organizations must do the same.”

What challenges SpiceJet faced in recent years?

SpiceJet has dealt with financial stress since the Covid-19 pandemic years, when the aviation industry suffered heavy losses due to travel restrictions and weak passenger demand. The airline later faced cash flow problems, aircraft groundings, and disputes with aircraft leasing firms.

The company has also faced regulatory scrutiny at different points. In 2022, India’s aviation regulator imposed restrictions on the airline’s operations after a series of technical incidents involving its aircraft.

Despite these setbacks, the airline has continued operations and announced fundraising plans to improve liquidity and stabilize business operations. The company has also said in the past that it remains committed to clearing dues and strengthening operations.

So far, SpiceJet has not issued any official public statement to Bhardwaj’s allegations. Financial Express has reached out to SpiceJet for their statement.