US visa rejections are becoming a major concern for Indian applicants, especially entrepreneurs and professionals. With little explanation provided after refusals, many are left confused about what went wrong and how to move forward. One such case is that of Indian startup co-founder Dhananjay Yadav, whose US visa application was rejected in Delhi earlier this week despite him pointing out “business” as purpose for his visit. Yadav also has prior international experience.

An important trip that didn’t happen

Yadav had planned to travel to the US for investor meetings and potential business partnerships for his startup, NeoSapien. He had received an invitation from his friend and investor Hari Valiyath, co-founder of Pyxis, a US-based firm that has raised over $200 million. Sharing his experience, Yadav said he is still unsure about the reason behind the decision.

“My US visa got rejected this morning, and still trying to understand why.”

According to Yadav, his travel intent was purely professional. He has previously studied in the US and worked in Berlin, and says there was no plan to overstay or seek employment.

When asked about the purpose of the visit during the interview, he clearly stated that it was for business meetings and partnerships.

Salary question becomes a turning point

Yadav said the interview took an unexpected turn when he was asked about his salary. As a startup founder, his personal income is modest, even though the travel expenses were being covered by the company. Shortly after this exchange, the visa was denied, without any detailed explanation from officials. Looking back at the experience, he said the decision was difficult to make sense of.

Many Indian applicants for US visas are facing prolonged delays as stricter scrutiny of social media activity and past arrests slows processing in the country’s largest visa revenue–generating market. Over the past year, a growing number of applicants have received 221(g) notices, temporary visa refusals that allow consular officers to conduct additional background verification before taking a final decision.

The trend has increased since US President Donald Trump assumed office in January 2025 and moved to tighten visa norms. Indians, who accounted for more than 70% of H-1B visas issued in FY24, according to US Citizenship and Immigration Services, are among those most affected. Section 221(g) of the US Immigration and Nationality Act permits consulates to place applications on hold pending further checks.