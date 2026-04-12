A post on LinkedIn recalling an early interaction with Deepinder Goyal has captured widespread attention online, prompting discussions about how the startup ecosystem has transformed over the past two decades.

Shared by a startup advisor who described himself as a long-time friend of Goyal, the post revisits a moment from nearly 20 years ago, when the future entrepreneur was still at the beginning of his journey.

From Foodiebay discussions to building Zomato

According to the post, the two had met at a Nirula’s outlet in Noida, where they discussed potential investors for Foodiebay—the platform that would eventually evolve into Zomato.

The advisor described Goyal as “bubbling with energy” even at that early stage, noting that he was already deeply committed to his vision during what was then his second startup attempt. What followed, he wrote, was a journey defined by scale, impact, and financial success for those involved.

Years later, the same drive with a renewed sense of purpose

The post also reflected on a more recent meeting between the two, where the advisor observed that Goyal’s energy had not diminished over time but had instead evolved into a deeper sense of purpose.

He pointed to Goyal’s involvement in ventures such as LAT Aerospace and Temple, suggesting that these new pursuits reflect a renewed motivation and clarity of direction.

The reflection also took a personal turn, with the advisor sharing how the conversation inspired him to reassess his own ambitions and spend the past year searching for a stronger sense of purpose.

The post quickly gained traction on LinkedIn, with users joining the conversation and sharing their perspectives on ambition, purpose, and long-term drive in entrepreneurship.

One user said, “Good to see you. This hits deep. As founders, we often chase milestones, but the real shift happens when you reconnect with why you started in the first place. That’s when the work stops feeling like work again.”

Another said, “The fact that he had that same energy decades later says more about purpose than any TED talk on the subject.”

Third said, “It feels like a fitting coincidence that Deepinder’s name itself reflects the ‘deep’ tech at the heart of his work.”

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