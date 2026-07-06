Alexandra Eala extended her fairytale run at Wimbledon with a stunning victory over defending champion Iga Swiatek on Saturday. Photos and videos of the match have since gone viral — drawing comparisons to Rafael Nadal after she pulled off a stunning shot while laying nearly flat on the ground in a one armed ‘push up’. The fast-rising Filipino tennis player is enjoying something of a breakout season, especially after a semi-final run in Berlin last month.

“For someone who grew up in the Philippines… I went to training with my brother and my grandfather every day after school with my ruffled socks and my light-up shoes and chubby cheeks, so… to her, this is everything. But because ‌I’m emotional does not mean I’m satisfied, so yeah, okay, next round. Let’s go,” Reuters quoted her as telling the Centre Court audience.

Polish third seed Swiatek lost a titanic first-set battle that lasted almost 90 minutes and had no answer to a fearless Eala after that as she lost 7-6(9) 6-2. The Pole was seen laughing and shouting with supporters in the stands as the first set headed into a special tiebreaker. But smiles faded into surprise as a composed Eala won the tie 11 to 9 before claiming yet another win in the second set.

‘Sports photo of the year’

Social media has erupted into praise for Eala following the match — with many focusing on a shot she made while lying nearly flat against the ground. The now viral montage shows the tennis ace balancing on one hand, tennis racket nearly skimming the ground as she returned the volley.

Netizens have hailed the ‘one handed push-up’ move, dubbing it “iconic” and the “sports photo of the year”. Many also drew a parallel with legendary tennis player Rafael Nadal and recalled his tendency to chase down every ball regardless of position.

“This is what you call hard work. Down yet not out and still making that shot! Impressive,” wrote one Instagram user.

“Horizontal forehand and one-hand push-up in one shot…She’s a True Champion to make this shot,” agreed two others.

Alexandra Eala vs Jasmine Paolini

The first player from the Philippines to reach the fourth ‌round of a Grand Slam now has 2024 Wimbledon finalist Paolini in the crosshairs. But Eala told reporters that she’s taking nothing for granted despite having already beaten the Italian in straight sets in Dubai earlier this year.

“She is a great fighter. It was ⁠not an easy match in Dubai for me. It will not be an easy match here either,” Eala told reporters when asked about the world number 17.

“I think that the game of Eala’s fits very well to grass… I think she’s a very dangerous player here. She’s playing great. She has a huge crowd with her. Now on the bridge they were screaming ‘Alex, Alex’. It’s so ⁠good for our sport, I think, to involve more people around the world,” Paolini added.

The 29 seeded Eala has already won against Elena Rybakina and Coco Gauff earlier this year.