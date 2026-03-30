An Indian woman’s experience of life abroad has sparked widespread discussion online, shedding light on the financial and emotional challenges faced by many international students. While moving overseas is often seen as a pathway to better opportunities, her experience highlights that the reality can be far more complex.

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Mahi, who shared her story on Instagram, detailed the high costs she incurred while trying to establish a career in Germany. Her post has resonated with many, as it breaks down the often-overlooked financial burden of studying and job hunting abroad.

“I’ve spent more money trying to get a job in Germany than I ever earned back home. And I still don’t have one.”

She also added, “Let me be honest about the math nobody does before moving here.”

Rising Costs and Financial Strain

Mahi outlined her expenses over a three-year period, revealing how quickly costs can accumulate. She said she paid €600 per month for shared accommodation, which added up to €21,600 (around Rs 23.5 lakh). Language learning, a key requirement for improving employability, cost her approximately €2,000 (Rs 2.1 lakh) for courses from A1 to B2 level.

Her academic expenses further increased the financial burden. She paid over €3,000 (Rs 3.2 lakh) in university semester fees, along with a €600 monthly EMI for a private university, amounting to €10,800 (Rs 11.7 lakh) over 18 months.

Additional mandatory costs also played a significant role. These included more than €5,000 (Rs 5.4 lakh) for student health insurance and €11,208 (Rs 12.2 lakh) deposited in a blocked account—a requirement for international students in Germany.

No Job Offers Despite Heavy Investment

Despite investing over €53,608 (more than Rs 58 lakh), Mahi said she has not received any job offers so far, underlining the uncertainty that can come with international job markets.

“I’m not saying this for sympathy. I’m saying this so the next person does the real math before they book the flight.”

Her post has triggered a wave of reactions online, with several users sharing similar struggles and perspectives on working abroad.

One user wrote, “European work culture has excellent work life balance but not that good ROI. With good progress in switching companies India offers much better ROI.”

Other added, “Sadly it is true. We are in same boat . We are struggling to get job since 2019. My hubby is mechanical engineer and I got my dr title in chemistry in 2019. I have worked only two years and I was contractive. I have already given up.”

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