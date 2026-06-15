SpaceX has finally gone public, and Wall Street has responded with a roar. The company’s historic IPO raised $75 billion, making it the biggest stock market debut ever. On its first day of trading, shares jumped 19%, pushing SpaceX’s market value above $2.1 trillion. The numbers alone are not that surprising. But for some this IPO is about much more than money.

That view got a new direction after Musk reposted the observation of Brivael Le Pogam, co-founder and CTO of AI startup Argil, calling it “Interesting analysis.” The post says that investors are not simply buying a rocket company or an internet provider. They are buying into a future where space becomes the next great economic frontier.

Interesting analysis https://t.co/cyvqhwAc2s — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 14, 2026

More than a stock market debut

Le Pogam says the IPO is “a referendum” between two competing visions of the future. “On one side, 20 years of talk about degrowth, sobriety, redistribution,” he wrote. On the other is Musk’s vision of making humanity a multiplanetary species. “The market voted,” he said. “SpaceX had rockets. The rockets won.” The argument is that investors are backing a future built on technology, engineering and expansion rather than caution and limits.

Why some believe analysts are missing the bigger picture

Most analysts value SpaceX based on its launch business and Starlink satellite internet network. But Le Pogam says that this approach dramatically underestimates what the company could become. “It’s like valuing the internet in 1995 based on the fax market,” he wrote.

His argument revolves around Starship, SpaceX’s next-generation rocket. If Starship succeeds in cutting the cost of getting cargo into orbit by as much as supporters expect, the result may not simply be cheaper space launches. It could create entirely new industries that are currently too expensive to exist.

The industries that could emerge

According to the analysis, dramatically lower launch costs could make several futuristic ideas commercially viable. These include orbital data centres that use continuous solar power and the cold environment of space for cooling. It could also open the door to manufacturing specialised products in microgravity, including advanced semiconductors, optical fibres and even medical products that are difficult to produce on Earth.

The post also imagines a future with mass orbital tourism, lunar hotels and ultra-fast point-to-point travel, where a trip from Paris to Tokyo could take less than an hour.

Further ahead, industries such as asteroid mining and large-scale Mars infrastructure projects could become major economic sectors in their own right.

SpaceX as the toll booth to a new economy

The most important part of the argument is that SpaceX would not simply be another participant in these markets. “SpaceX owns the entry toll to all these markets,” Le Pogam wrote. He compared the company to Amazon Web Services, which became the backbone of much of the modern internet economy. In this view, SpaceX becomes the infrastructure layer for a future space economy, earning revenue as other businesses build on top of it.That is why he argues that a valuation of $30 trillion to $50 trillion within five years is not unrealistic. “Apple is worth $3.5 trillion selling glass rectangles on a single planet,” he wrote. “The first monopoly of access to an infinite frontier” could be worth far more.

A future built by builders

Le Pogam argues that the industries of the future will be built primarily by engineers,technicians, entrepreneurs and skilled workers. He portrays the coming space economy as one driven by people who create and build rather than regulate and manage. “This future doesn’t need bureaucrats,” he wrote. “Every dollar of this new economy will be created by engineers, technicians, welders, pilots, entrepreneurs.”

Betting on optimism

The most striking part of the post is its belief that the future will be far bigger and more exciting than many people expect. Le Pogam says that society has spent decades focusing on limits, scarcity and managing decline. The success of SpaceX, he says, reflects growing confidence in a future defined by abundance and technological progress. “The future will be mega fun,” he wrote. He imagines orbital hotels overlooking Earth, honeymoons in space and a generation of children who will find reusable rockets as normal as today’s internet. The ultimate milestone, in his view, will be the day humans walk on Mars while billions watch online.



Disclaimer: The content in this article is based on a viral social media discussion and is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The financial figures and strategies mentioned are personal to the user and have not been independently verified. This story does not constitute financial advice or an endorsement of any specific investment strategy. Readers are advised to consult a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making financial decisions.

