Videos showing factory workers wearing small cameras on their heads have gone viral on social media. In these clips, workers inside large garment factories are seen stitching and handling fabric while recording their work from a first-person view. The setup looks unusual, which has made many people online curious and confused about why the cameras are being used.

Indian factory workers wearing head-mounted cameras to record hand movements for training AI systems pic.twitter.com/uHTnWMoTUg — Interesting things (@awkwardgoogle) April 12, 2026

Why are the cameras being used

As the videos spread, people began sharing different explanations. A popular theory is that the cameras are being used to record how skilled workers do their tasks so that artificial intelligence systems can learn from them. By capturing “egocentric” or first-person video, machines can study hand movements like stitching or handling fabric. Some believe this method could help train robots through imitation, without needing expensive motion-capture systems.

Concerns about jobs and automation

The videos have also started a debate about the future of jobs. Many users are worried that workers might be unknowingly helping to train machines that could replace them later. One widely shared comment said, “They are being made to train their own replacements.” Others, however, believe that adapting to new technology is necessary for both workers and companies to stay relevant.

Questions around ethics and data use

Apart from job concerns, the videos have raised ethical questions. Some people are asking whether workers fully understand how their recorded data will be used. There are also concerns about whether they are being fairly paid for contributing to such data collection. The discussion focused on the need for more transparency in workplaces using new technologies.

A global conversation on automation

The debate has gone beyond India and touched on larger global issues like outsourcing, supply chains, and the growing role of automation. Some users have even discussed how humanoid robots could become more common in the future. Others have pointed to places like Dubai as emerging centers for robotics, showing how different regions are preparing for a more automated world.

Netizens react

Social media reacted to the post in different ways. A user noted, “While working they themselves are leading themselves in a jobless situation by training AI.” Another added, “Day 1 of making myself jobless.” “Feels like a Frankenstein in the making. But the workers shouldn’t be criticized. They’re just trying to earn a livelihood,” added a user. “What exactly are they trying to teach AI systems? How to make clothes in a garment? Or maybe this is just collection of data which will later sold to AI companies,” noted another.

Disclaimer: The content in this article is based on a viral social media discussion and is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The financial figures and strategies mentioned are personal to the user and have not been independently verified. This story does not constitute financial advice or an endorsement of any specific investment strategy. Readers are advised to consult a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making financial decisions.

