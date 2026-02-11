A LinkedIn post shared by Startupro.in has gone viral after featuring TC Verma, a Gurgaon-based chartered accountant who says his life changed dramatically after a medical emergency during an audit assignment. In the post and the accompanying video, Verma addresses a long recovery journey after suffering a brain haemorrhage and reflects on how a stable career and financial comfort can quickly become secondary when health collapses.

The post quotes him as saying, “Money doesn’t matter now,” and adds, “Sometimes life breaks you to remake you.”

As per the post, Verma used to earn Rs 30 lakh a year and owned several properties, and many people saw his life as “settled.” That changed when he had a serious brain haemorrhage on July 4, 2021, while he was at a private company for an audit. In the video, Verma says he underwent six surgeries and has been receiving long-term care and rehabilitation.

What Verma says happened after his illness

In the video, Verma alleges he didn’t receive support from his family during the crisis. He asserts that family members withheld compensation for the incident and placed him in a care facility. He describes his initial condition as very serious. He said that he couldn’t speak, was not aware of his surroundings, and could not recognise people. Over time, he credits the institution and caregivers for helping him recover basic functions.

He says his voice has returned and that he regained enough strength to sit up on a chair; earlier, I was bedridden,” he says in the video. He further added that he feels mentally fit, one hand and one leg remained paralysed, and he continues therapy.

“My wife left me…and I didn’t even know”

When asked about his family, Verma says that he has a wife and two children, but alleges she left him when he needed them the most. “My wife left me…and I didn’t even know,” he says, claiming he was not fully aware of what was happening at the time. He also alleges that he was misled about where he was taken. “They told me that they were taking me to Vedanta hospital in Gurgaon,” he says, adding that he was instead left at the care facility. He also says family members visited only a few times over the past years. He claimed that his wife told him that she couldn’t take care of him, as the children are very small.

Online reactions focus on resilience and health risks

The video clip has sparked a wave of reactions on LinkedIn, with many users focusing on how fragile financial security can be when health fails. One user wrote that “30 lakh income, multiple properties, a settled life” can still vanish after “one medical incident,” adding, “When health collapses, every achievement becomes irrelevant . Resilience is the only real long-term asset.” Another said that the most striking line was Verma’s “Money doesn’t matter now,” calling it a reminder that “our health and inner strength are only true constants.”