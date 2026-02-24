India’s push towards AI-led innovation received a major boost as Gurugram-based drone delivery startup Skye Air Mobility launched doorstep deliveries using drones and artificial intelligence-powered robots. The announcement was made at the recently concluded AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi.

“We’ve connected Skye Port, our hyperlocal delivery port, with a physical AI infrastructure. So far, we’ve been making deliveries using drones. We’ve made nearly 3.6 million drone deliveries in the last 2.5 years, saving over a thousand tons of carbon,” ANI quoted Ankit Kumar, Founder and CEO of Skye Air Mobility as saying.

How will drone deliveries work?

According to Kumar, under this system, drones deliver parcels directly to secure smart mailboxes installed in housing societies and commercial complexes.

The process is designed to function without manual intervention, ensuring efficiency and security in high-density urban environments.

Plans to expand into other cities in India

Kumar emphasised that Gurugram will serve as the launchpad for this innovation before it is scaled across India and eventually taken global.

“In the future, we will take this to every location in Gurugram, to every area and, as our Prime Minister said, India is poised to make significant strides in the field of AI. India is the first country in the world where we are starting this. Its foundation has been laid here, and we want to explore it first in Gurugram and then expand to other cities in India and then we will take the same thing to the rest of the world,” he told the news agency.

Strategic international partnerships of Skye Air

A key highlight of the announcement was Skye Air’s international collaborations. As revealed at the AI Impact Summit, the company has signed an agreement with Arrive AI, an American firm listed on NASDAQ.

“As we announced at the AI Impact Summit, we’ve signed an agreement, a collaboration, with Arrive AI, an American company listed on NASDAQ. We install their Arrive Point, a smart mailbox system, in residential townships or commercial complexes, where the drone delivers packages, all automatically,” he told ANI.

In addition, Skye Air has partnered with Autonomy, another US-based firm specialising in autonomous mobility solutions. Kumar also spoke about collaboration with another US-based firm to enable last-mile automation.

“The third company we’ve collaborated with is Autonomy, an American company that has developed an autonomous rover that automatically retrieves a shipment from its arrival point and delivers it to the consumer’s doorstep. Consumers can enter their OTP and automatically receive the shipment,” he said.