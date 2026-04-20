A 24-year-old entrepreneur’s post has gone viral after claiming he built a ₹1 crore startup in just four months after quitting his job. In a video shared on Instagram, Ujjwal, co-founder of an automation platform called LinkPlease, said he identified a key gap in the creator economy and scaled his product quickly to reach thousands of users.

Startup claims ₹1 crore milestone in 4 months

Ujjwal explained that he quit his job to build LinkPlease, an automation platform designed for content creators struggling with engagement management. He claimed that over 10,000 creators are now using the platform.

“I’m 24, and I built a 1 crore business in just 4 months,” he said in the clip. “4 months ago, I quit my job to build LinkPlease, and today over 10,000 creators use it,” he added.

He described his journey in three stages—identifying the problem, building the solution, and scaling the product. According to him, the idea came from observing how creators were losing growth due to difficulty in managing direct messages.

Product built on feedback-driven scaling

Ujjwal said the team focused on building a low-cost automation system and initially released a free version to gather user feedback and improve performance.

“We went all-in and our goal was simple. Build the most efficient automation engine at the lowest cost. We launched V1, made it free for all the creators, and improved everything based on real feedback,” he said.

With rising adoption, he added that real user data helped refine the platform further and expand its reach across creators.

“Today, more than 10,000 creators grow on autopilot with LinkPlease,” he claimed. “We’re not stopping here. We’re building LinkPlease into the best automation platform in the world. And the next milestone is simple: from 1 crore to 10 crore,” he added.

In the caption accompanying the post, he stressed execution over resources. “Built a 1 crore startup in 4 months without funding, without a team, just ruthless execution. Creators had a real problem, we solved it fast, and the market rewarded us. This is just the beginning,” he said.

Mixed reactions from online users

The post has drawn mixed reactions online, with many users praising his speed of execution while others suggested more strategic approaches to growth.

One user wrote, “Startups need warm intros more than cold calls. Podcast authority provides exactly that.”

Another added, “Scaling fast is great, but sustainability matters more in the long run.”

A third user said, “Execution is impressive, but retention and real revenue validation are what truly define a startup.”

Another commented, “Every viral founder story looks easy online, but real product-market fit is much harder than it seems.”

The discussion highlights ongoing debates in India’s startup ecosystem around rapid scaling, viral growth stories, and long-term business sustainability.

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